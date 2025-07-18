This Is What Whales Are Betting On MongoDB

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards MongoDB MDB, and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in MDB usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 27 extraordinary options activities for MongoDB. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 55% leaning bullish and 33% bearish. Among these notable options, 5 are puts, totaling $363,941, and 22 are calls, amounting to $1,025,939.

Predicted Price Range

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $115.0 to $350.0 for MongoDB over the recent three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for MongoDB's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of MongoDB's whale activity within a strike price range from $115.0 to $350.0 in the last 30 days.

MongoDB 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MDB PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 06/18/26 $21.65 $19.6 $20.7 $175.00 $207.0K 19 100 MDB CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $12.25 $12.05 $12.25 $300.00 $120.0K 847 110 MDB CALL TRADE BULLISH 07/18/25 $9.65 $8.65 $9.65 $210.00 $96.5K 1.1K 162 MDB CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/15/27 $26.4 $25.7 $26.4 $350.00 $79.2K 722 30 MDB CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $39.4 $38.9 $39.4 $210.00 $63.0K 265 17

About MongoDB

Founded in 2007, MongoDB is a vendor of a document-oriented database that accelerates development processes of new applications. Enterprise customers can choose between the fully managed offering, MongoDB Atlas, or the self-managed version, MongoDB Enterprise Advanced. MongoDB is a popular tool among developers, and its free Community Server has recorded over 500 million downloads since 2009.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with MongoDB, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Where Is MongoDB Standing Right Now?

Currently trading with a volume of 969,558, the MDB's price is up by 0.94%, now at $220.59.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 41 days.

Expert Opinions on MongoDB

Over the past month, 2 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $263.5.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * An analyst from Wolfe Research downgraded its action to Outperform with a price target of $280. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Stephens & Co. lowers its rating to Equal-Weight with a new price target of $247.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for MongoDB, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.