This Is What Whales Are Betting On PureCycle Technologies

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on PureCycle Technologies.

Looking at options history for PureCycle Technologies PCT we detected 17 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 35% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 41% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $145,434 and 15, calls, for a total amount of $7,005,512.

Predicted Price Range

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $7.0 to $20.0 for PureCycle Technologies over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in PureCycle Technologies's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to PureCycle Technologies's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $7.0 to $20.0 over the preceding 30 days.

PureCycle Technologies Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PCT CALL TRADE BULLISH 08/15/25 $8.7 $8.3 $8.55 $8.00 $6.4M 7.9K 7.5K PCT PUT SWEEP BULLISH 08/15/25 $0.35 $0.3 $0.3 $13.00 $106.7K 513 3.7K PCT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/25/25 $5.6 $5.5 $5.5 $11.50 $80.7K 2.0K 1.1K PCT CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 11/21/25 $3.2 $3.0 $3.1 $17.00 $58.2K 3.0K 444 PCT CALL TRADE BEARISH 08/15/25 $2.85 $2.6 $2.6 $15.00 $52.0K 8.1K 389

About PureCycle Technologies

PureCycle Technologies Inc is a Florida-based corporation focused on commercializing a patented dissolution process to physically separate the polymer from other plastics, color, and contaminants (the Technology), originally developed by The Procter & Gamble Company (P&G), for restoring waste polypropylene into resin with near-virgin characteristics, called PureFive resin. PureFive resin represents the family of recycled resin products produced, including ultra-pure resin and other grades used for compounding to meet customer specifications, which has similar properties and applicability for reuse as virgin polypropylene. It has a single operating segment, which encompasses integrated business activities related to the recycling of polypropylene into resins.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding PureCycle Technologies, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Current Position of PureCycle Technologies

Currently trading with a volume of 4,215,578, the PCT's price is up by 0.48%, now at $16.58.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 20 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About PureCycle Technologies

1 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $16.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

