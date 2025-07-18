Seagate Tech Hldgs Unusual Options Activity For July 18

Benzinga's options scanner has just identified more than 27 option transactions on Seagate Tech Hldgs STX, with a cumulative value of $1,673,509. Concurrently, our algorithms picked up 2 puts, worth a total of 104,314.

Projected Price Targets

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $100.0 to $160.0 for Seagate Tech Hldgs over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Seagate Tech Hldgs's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Seagate Tech Hldgs's whale trades within a strike price range from $100.0 to $160.0 in the last 30 days.

Seagate Tech Hldgs 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume STX CALL TRADE BULLISH 07/18/25 $7.5 $7.3 $7.5 $140.00 $185.2K 1.7K 270 STX CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $51.3 $51.2 $51.21 $100.00 $174.1K 1.2K 4 STX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $50.6 $50.1 $50.6 $100.00 $172.0K 1.2K 106 STX CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $52.2 $52.1 $52.11 $100.00 $140.6K 1.2K 244 STX CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $39.5 $39.3 $39.31 $115.00 $133.6K 2.3K 121

About Seagate Tech Hldgs

Seagate is a leading supplier of hard disk drives for data storage to the enterprise and consumer markets. It forms a practical duopoly in the market with its chief rival, Western Digital; they are both vertically integrated.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Seagate Tech Hldgs, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Present Market Standing of Seagate Tech Hldgs

With a volume of 1,701,889, the price of STX is up 1.32% at $148.66.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 11 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About Seagate Tech Hldgs

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $166.4.

* Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Morgan Stanley continues to hold a Overweight rating for Seagate Tech Hldgs, targeting a price of $167. * In a cautious move, an analyst from Goldman Sachs downgraded its rating to Buy, setting a price target of $170. * An analyst from Wells Fargo persists with their Equal-Weight rating on Seagate Tech Hldgs, maintaining a target price of $160. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from B of A Securities continues to hold a Buy rating for Seagate Tech Hldgs, targeting a price of $165. * An analyst from Citigroup has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Seagate Tech Hldgs, which currently sits at a price target of $170.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.