This Is What Whales Are Betting On Okta

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Okta OKTA, and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in OKTA usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 10 extraordinary options activities for Okta. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 50% leaning bullish and 40% bearish. Among these notable options, 4 are puts, totaling $356,040, and 6 are calls, amounting to $260,676.

Predicted Price Range

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $67.5 to $100.0 for Okta over the last 3 months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Okta's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Okta's whale activity within a strike price range from $67.5 to $100.0 in the last 30 days.

Okta Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume OKTA PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $7.3 $6.95 $7.17 $70.00 $215.1K 225 300 OKTA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $2.21 $1.95 $1.95 $67.50 $85.0K 217 64 OKTA CALL TRADE BULLISH 08/15/25 $1.95 $1.91 $1.95 $100.00 $82.8K 2.1K 660 OKTA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/25/25 $1.07 $0.89 $0.89 $96.00 $44.3K 1.0K 533 OKTA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/18/25 $2.97 $2.69 $2.76 $92.00 $38.6K 894 568

About Okta

Okta is a cloud-native security company that focuses on identity and access management. The San Francisco-based firm went public in 2017 and focuses on two key client stakeholder groups: workforces and customers. Okta's workforce offerings enable a company's employees to securely access its cloud-based and on-premises resources. The firm's customer offerings allow its clients' customers to securely access the client's applications.

In light of the recent options history for Okta, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Okta's Current Market Status

Trading volume stands at 2,580,953, with OKTA's price up by 3.13%, positioned at $94.98.

RSI indicators show the stock to be is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Earnings announcement expected in 40 days.

Expert Opinions on Okta

1 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $83.0.

* Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Arete Research lowers its rating to Sell with a new price target of $83.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.