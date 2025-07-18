10 Industrials Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume GE PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/15/25 $270.00 $34.4K 9.2K 3.9K CAT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/18/25 $420.00 $30.1K 316 951 ACHR CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $5.00 $198.2K 15.5K 584 EOSE CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $5.00 $76.5K 67.1K 555 ETN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/15/25 $400.00 $179.0K 19 500 AVAV CALL TRADE BEARISH 08/15/25 $300.00 $41.5K 1.2K 485 HON CALL TRADE BULLISH 08/01/25 $252.50 $39.5K 328 316 EMR CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 08/15/25 $140.00 $41.4K 959 235 UPS PUT TRADE BEARISH 11/21/25 $100.00 $50.0K 1.9K 221 ROAD PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 08/15/25 $110.00 $27.2K 0 200

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• Regarding GE GE, we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 28 day(s) on August 15, 2025. Parties traded 40 contract(s) at a $270.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $34.4K, with a price of $860.0 per contract. There were 9267 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3964 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CAT CAT, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, is expiring today. Parties traded 135 contract(s) at a $420.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.1K, with a price of $222.0 per contract. There were 316 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 951 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ACHR ACHR, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 182 day(s) on January 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 250 contract(s) at a $5.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $198.2K, with a price of $793.0 per contract. There were 15536 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 584 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For EOSE EOSE, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 182 day(s) on January 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 500 contract(s) at a $5.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $76.5K, with a price of $152.0 per contract. There were 67126 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 555 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ETN ETN, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 28 day(s) on August 15, 2025. This event was a transfer of 329 contract(s) at a $400.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 52 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $179.0K, with a price of $550.0 per contract. There were 19 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 500 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AVAV AVAV, we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 28 day(s) on August 15, 2025. Parties traded 50 contract(s) at a $300.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $41.5K, with a price of $830.0 per contract. There were 1270 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 485 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For HON HON, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 14 day(s) on August 1, 2025. This event was a transfer of 316 contract(s) at a $252.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $39.5K, with a price of $125.0 per contract. There were 328 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 316 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For EMR EMR, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 28 day(s) on August 15, 2025. This event was a transfer of 60 contract(s) at a $140.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $41.4K, with a price of $690.0 per contract. There were 959 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 235 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding UPS UPS, we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 126 day(s) on November 21, 2025. Parties traded 61 contract(s) at a $100.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $50.0K, with a price of $820.0 per contract. There were 1904 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 221 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ROAD ROAD, we observe a put option sweep with neutral sentiment. It expires in 28 day(s) on August 15, 2025. Parties traded 56 contract(s) at a $110.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.2K, with a price of $486.0 per contract. There were 0 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 200 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

