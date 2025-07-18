10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume LCID CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/18/25 $3.50 $33.1K 37.1K 40.6K TSLA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/18/25 $330.00 $32.2K 32.1K 28.9K GME CALL TRADE BEARISH 08/15/25 $33.00 $96.0K 727 4.0K BABA CALL TRADE BEARISH 10/17/25 $125.00 $59.2K 3.5K 1.8K SBET PUT SWEEP BULLISH 08/15/25 $35.00 $856.2K 292 1.4K AMZN PUT SWEEP BEARISH 07/25/25 $222.50 $50.1K 4.7K 1.2K RIVN CALL TRADE BEARISH 08/08/25 $10.00 $64.0K 201 600 QS CALL TRADE BEARISH 07/18/25 $10.00 $28.8K 5.9K 422 TRON CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 08/15/25 $15.00 $33.1K 0 390 MBLY CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/15/27 $30.00 $56.5K 1.5K 300

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• For LCID LCID, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, is expiring today. Parties traded 1508 contract(s) at a $3.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 24 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.1K, with a price of $22.0 per contract. There were 37198 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 40614 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For TSLA TSLA, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, is expiring today. Parties traded 288 contract(s) at a $330.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 17 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.2K, with a price of $112.0 per contract. There were 32126 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 28946 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding GME GME, we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 28 day(s) on August 15, 2025. Parties traded 4000 contract(s) at a $33.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $96.0K, with a price of $24.0 per contract. There were 727 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4000 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BABA BABA, we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 91 day(s) on October 17, 2025. Parties traded 95 contract(s) at a $125.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $59.2K, with a price of $624.0 per contract. There were 3598 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1857 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SBET SBET, we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 28 day(s) on August 15, 2025. Parties traded 1140 contract(s) at a $35.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 19 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $856.2K, with a price of $750.0 per contract. There were 292 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1481 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMZN AMZN, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 7 day(s) on July 25, 2025. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $222.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $50.1K, with a price of $251.0 per contract. There were 4736 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1241 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For RIVN RIVN, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 21 day(s) on August 8, 2025. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $10.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $64.0K, with a price of $320.0 per contract. There were 201 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 600 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For QS QS, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, is expiring today. Parties traded 96 contract(s) at a $10.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.8K, with a price of $300.0 per contract. There were 5976 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 422 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding TRON TRON, we observe a call option sweep with neutral sentiment. It expires in 28 day(s) on August 15, 2025. Parties traded 202 contract(s) at a $15.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 21 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.1K, with a price of $165.0 per contract. There were 0 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 390 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MBLY MBLY, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 546 day(s) on January 15, 2027. Parties traded 300 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $56.5K, with a price of $189.0 per contract. There were 1521 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 300 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

