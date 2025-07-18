Cameco's Options Frenzy: What You Need to Know

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards Cameco CCJ, and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in CCJ usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 31 extraordinary options activities for Cameco. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 38% leaning bullish and 48% bearish. Among these notable options, 8 are puts, totaling $1,328,748, and 23 are calls, amounting to $1,697,234.

Predicted Price Range

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $30.0 to $100.0 for Cameco over the last 3 months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Cameco's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Cameco's whale activity within a strike price range from $30.0 to $100.0 in the last 30 days.

Cameco 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CCJ PUT SWEEP BULLISH 08/29/25 $0.63 $0.5 $0.51 $63.00 $592.9K 0 0 CCJ PUT TRADE BEARISH 12/19/25 $6.5 $6.45 $6.5 $75.00 $323.0K 1.2K 327 CCJ PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $9.95 $9.55 $9.85 $80.00 $197.0K 283 212 CCJ CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $4.5 $4.4 $4.45 $100.00 $179.7K 942 267 CCJ CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/15/25 $2.38 $2.24 $2.33 $85.00 $174.8K 13.4K 1.5K

About Cameco

Cameco Corp is a provider of uranium needed to generate clean, reliable baseload electricity around the globe. one of those uranium producers. It has three reportable segments, Uranium, Fuel Services, and Westinghouse. It derives maximum revenue from the Westinghouse Segment. It has some projects namely; Millennium, Yeelirrie, Kintyre, and Exploration. The company operates in Canada, Kazakhstan, Germany, Australia, and the United States.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Cameco, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Cameco's Current Market Status

With a volume of 2,616,092, the price of CCJ is up 0.55% at $78.34.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 12 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Cameco

Over the past month, 1 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $100.0.

Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from RBC Capital keeps a Outperform rating on Cameco with a target price of $100.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Cameco options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.