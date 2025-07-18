Behind the Scenes of Snap's Latest Options Trends

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Snap SNAP.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with SNAP, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 16 uncommon options trades for Snap.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 25% bullish and 75%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 9 are puts, for a total amount of $802,455, and 7 are calls, for a total amount of $858,999.

Predicted Price Range

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $8.0 to $12.0 for Snap over the recent three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Snap's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Snap's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $8.0 to $12.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Snap Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SNAP CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/19/25 $0.81 $0.8 $0.8 $11.00 $396.0K 8.1K 5.0K SNAP PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/15/25 $1.04 $1.03 $1.04 $10.00 $331.2K 1.0K 6.0K SNAP CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/19/25 $0.54 $0.52 $0.54 $12.00 $216.0K 16.7K 13 SNAP PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/15/25 $1.02 $1.0 $1.01 $10.00 $116.3K 1.0K 1.1K SNAP PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/15/25 $1.04 $1.02 $1.03 $10.00 $85.1K 1.0K 2.8K

About Snap

Snap is a technology company best known for its marquis social media application Snapchat, a visual messaging application that has amassed hundreds of millions of users. The app was initially only used to communicate with family and friends through photographs and short videos (known as "Snaps"). Users can now enjoy augmented reality, or AR, lenses, content from famous creators and celebrities, updates about local events, and more. Although the app offers a paid subscription option with premium features, advertising sales produce most of the app's revenue. The firm also sells wearable devices called AR Spectacles, which can capture photos and videos overlayed with AR lenses, but these make up a small portion of Snap's overall sales.

In light of the recent options history for Snap, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Present Market Standing of Snap

Currently trading with a volume of 12,157,926, the SNAP's price is up by 0.5%, now at $9.96.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 18 days.

Expert Opinions on Snap

Over the past month, 3 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $10.33.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.