Market Whales and Their Recent Bets on TXN Options

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Texas Instruments. Our analysis of options history for Texas Instruments TXN revealed 12 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 41% of traders were bullish, while 58% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 7 were puts, with a value of $917,245, and 5 were calls, valued at $476,792.

Predicted Price Range

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $175.0 to $240.0 for Texas Instruments over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Texas Instruments's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Texas Instruments's significant trades, within a strike price range of $175.0 to $240.0, over the past month.

Texas Instruments Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TXN PUT SWEEP BEARISH 07/25/25 $4.05 $3.85 $3.85 $212.50 $702.6K 58 0 TXN CALL TRADE BULLISH 07/18/25 $17.65 $17.35 $17.55 $200.00 $224.6K 2.0K 208 TXN CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/18/26 $24.85 $24.2 $24.35 $220.00 $97.4K 228 40 TXN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/18/25 $37.65 $36.8 $37.41 $180.00 $97.2K 1.4K 27 TXN PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $30.1 $29.9 $29.9 $240.00 $47.8K 6 46

About Texas Instruments

Dallas-based Texas Instruments generates over 95% of its revenue from semiconductors and the remainder from its well-known calculators. Texas Instruments is the world's largest maker of analog chips, which are used to process real-world signals such as sound and power. Texas Instruments also has a leading market share position in processors and microcontrollers used in a wide variety of electronics applications.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Texas Instruments, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Current Position of Texas Instruments

Currently trading with a volume of 1,614,363, the TXN's price is up by 0.07%, now at $216.73.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 4 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Texas Instruments

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $228.0.

* Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from TD Cowen keeps a Hold rating on Texas Instruments with a target price of $200. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Wells Fargo continues to hold a Equal-Weight rating for Texas Instruments, targeting a price of $215. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from UBS continues to hold a Buy rating for Texas Instruments, targeting a price of $255. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from UBS continues to hold a Buy rating for Texas Instruments, targeting a price of $245. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Goldman Sachs lowers its rating to Buy with a new price target of $225.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Texas Instruments options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.