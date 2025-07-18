Smart Money Is Betting Big In HIMS Options

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Hims & Hers Health HIMS.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with HIMS, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 16 uncommon options trades for Hims & Hers Health.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 31% bullish and 50%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $106,898, and 13 are calls, for a total amount of $698,237.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $45.0 to $65.0 for Hims & Hers Health over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Hims & Hers Health stands at 1882.0, with a total volume reaching 3,174.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Hims & Hers Health, situated within the strike price corridor from $45.0 to $65.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Hims & Hers Health Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume HIMS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/25/25 $1.87 $1.71 $1.74 $50.00 $102.4K 5.5K 750 HIMS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/25/25 $2.45 $2.33 $2.33 $49.00 $93.7K 967 425 HIMS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/25/25 $2.17 $1.88 $1.88 $49.50 $74.9K 585 432 HIMS CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/19/25 $12.75 $12.4 $12.75 $45.00 $63.7K 653 35 HIMS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/01/25 $1.38 $1.37 $1.37 $54.00 $57.1K 521 418

About Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health Inc is a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals, enabling them to access high-quality medical care for numerous conditions related to mental health, sexual health, dermatology, haircare and more.

Where Is Hims & Hers Health Standing Right Now?

With a trading volume of 2,690,167, the price of HIMS is down by -1.61%, reaching $49.19.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 17 days from now.

What The Experts Say On Hims & Hers Health

Over the past month, 1 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $48.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Truist Securities continues to hold a Hold rating for Hims & Hers Health, targeting a price of $48.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Hims & Hers Health options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.