Smart Money Is Betting Big In HIMS Options

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Hims & Hers Health HIMS.
And retail traders should know.
We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.
Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with HIMS, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.
So how do we know what these investors just did?
Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 16 uncommon options trades for Hims & Hers Health.
This isn't normal.
The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 31% bullish and 50%, bearish.
Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $106,898, and 13 are calls, for a total amount of $698,237.
What's The Price Target?
Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $45.0 to $65.0 for Hims & Hers Health over the last 3 months.
Volume & Open Interest Development
In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Hims & Hers Health stands at 1882.0, with a total volume reaching 3,174.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Hims & Hers Health, situated within the strike price corridor from $45.0 to $65.0, throughout the last 30 days.
Hims & Hers Health Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview
Noteworthy Options Activity:
|Symbol
|PUT/CALL
|Trade Type
|Sentiment
|Exp. Date
|Ask
|Bid
|Price
|Strike Price
|Total Trade Price
|Open Interest
|Volume
|HIMS
|CALL
|SWEEP
|BEARISH
|07/25/25
|$1.87
|$1.71
|$1.74
|$50.00
|$102.4K
|5.5K
|750
|HIMS
|CALL
|SWEEP
|BULLISH
|07/25/25
|$2.45
|$2.33
|$2.33
|$49.00
|$93.7K
|967
|425
|HIMS
|CALL
|SWEEP
|BEARISH
|07/25/25
|$2.17
|$1.88
|$1.88
|$49.50
|$74.9K
|585
|432
|HIMS
|CALL
|TRADE
|BULLISH
|12/19/25
|$12.75
|$12.4
|$12.75
|$45.00
|$63.7K
|653
|35
|HIMS
|CALL
|SWEEP
|BEARISH
|08/01/25
|$1.38
|$1.37
|$1.37
|$54.00
|$57.1K
|521
|418
About Hims & Hers Health
Hims & Hers Health Inc is a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals, enabling them to access high-quality medical care for numerous conditions related to mental health, sexual health, dermatology, haircare and more.
Where Is Hims & Hers Health Standing Right Now?
- With a trading volume of 2,690,167, the price of HIMS is down by -1.61%, reaching $49.19.
- Current RSI values indicate that the stock is is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.
- Next earnings report is scheduled for 17 days from now.
What The Experts Say On Hims & Hers Health
Over the past month, 1 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $48.0.
Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Truist Securities continues to hold a Hold rating for Hims & Hers Health, targeting a price of $48.
