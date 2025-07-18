What the Options Market Tells Us About Microsoft

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Microsoft.

Looking at options history for Microsoft MSFT we detected 20 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 35% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 45% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 6 are puts, for a total amount of $235,090 and 14, calls, for a total amount of $1,225,021.

Projected Price Targets

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $395.0 to $560.0 for Microsoft over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Microsoft's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Microsoft's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $395.0 to $560.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Microsoft Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MSFT CALL TRADE BEARISH 07/18/25 $48.65 $47.5 $47.5 $465.00 $399.0K 2.5K 84 MSFT CALL TRADE BEARISH 07/18/25 $73.15 $71.5 $71.73 $440.00 $358.6K 3.4K 55 MSFT CALL TRADE BEARISH 08/15/25 $23.35 $23.05 $23.05 $500.00 $92.2K 9.0K 1 MSFT PUT SWEEP BEARISH 07/18/25 $0.9 $0.82 $0.85 $510.00 $65.7K 4.4K 3.9K MSFT CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $44.35 $44.3 $44.3 $500.00 $53.1K 10.0K 117

About Microsoft

Microsoft develops and licenses consumer and enterprise software. It is known for its Windows operating systems and Office productivity suite. The company is organized into three equally sized broad segments: productivity and business processes (legacy Microsoft Office, cloud-based Office 365, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype, LinkedIn, Dynamics), intelligence cloud (infrastructure- and platform-as-a-service offerings Azure, Windows Server OS, SQL Server), and more personal computing (Windows Client, Xbox, Bing search, display advertising, and Surface laptops, tablets, and desktops).

In light of the recent options history for Microsoft, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Present Market Standing of Microsoft

With a trading volume of 3,386,633, the price of MSFT is up by 0.13%, reaching $512.37.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 12 days from now.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Microsoft

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $579.2.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

* An analyst from Piper Sandler persists with their Overweight rating on Microsoft, maintaining a target price of $600. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Morgan Stanley continues to hold a Overweight rating for Microsoft, targeting a price of $530. * An analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald persists with their Overweight rating on Microsoft, maintaining a target price of $581. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Wedbush keeps a Outperform rating on Microsoft with a target price of $600. * An analyst from Wells Fargo persists with their Overweight rating on Microsoft, maintaining a target price of $585.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Microsoft options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.