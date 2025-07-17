Market Whales and Their Recent Bets on ASTS Options

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on AST SpaceMobile. Our analysis of options history for AST SpaceMobile ASTS revealed 234 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 39% of traders were bullish, while 37% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 63 were puts, with a value of $3,119,354, and 171 were calls, valued at $23,129,571.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $10.0 to $80.0 for AST SpaceMobile over the last 3 months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of AST SpaceMobile stands at 2320.95, with a total volume reaching 217,524.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in AST SpaceMobile, situated within the strike price corridor from $10.0 to $80.0, throughout the last 30 days.

AST SpaceMobile Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ASTS CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/17/25 $7.8 $7.65 $7.8 $65.00 $389.2K 174 574 ASTS CALL TRADE BULLISH 07/25/25 $7.75 $7.55 $7.75 $50.00 $384.4K 2.2K 2.2K ASTS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/17/27 $20.75 $20.5 $20.75 $80.00 $265.6K 5.9K 438 ASTS PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/18/26 $23.4 $23.3 $23.4 $65.00 $210.6K 400 95 ASTS CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/17/27 $21.5 $20.5 $20.75 $80.00 $136.9K 5.9K 504

About AST SpaceMobile

AST SpaceMobile Inc is a satellite designer and manufacturer. The company is building a cellular broadband network in space to operate directly with standard, unmodified mobile devices, and off-the-shelf mobile phones based on extensive IP and patent portfolio. It has focused on eliminating the connectivity gaps faced by mobile subscribers. The Company's spaceMobile Service is being designed to provide cost-effective, high-speed Cellular Broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage using existing mobile devices.

Having examined the options trading patterns of AST SpaceMobile, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Current Position of AST SpaceMobile

Trading volume stands at 11,304,621, with ASTS's price down by -0.06%, positioned at $52.6.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought.

Earnings announcement expected in 27 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for AST SpaceMobile

2 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $50.2.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * An analyst from B of A Securities downgraded its action to Neutral with a price target of $55. * An analyst from Scotiabank has revised its rating downward to Sector Perform, adjusting the price target to $45.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for AST SpaceMobile, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.