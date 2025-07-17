Behind the Scenes of Delta Air Lines's Latest Options Trends

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Delta Air Lines. Our analysis of options history for Delta Air Lines DAL revealed 19 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 63% of traders were bullish, while 36% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 6 were puts, with a value of $402,238, and 13 were calls, valued at $808,154.

Predicted Price Range

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $45.0 to $75.0 for Delta Air Lines over the recent three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Delta Air Lines's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Delta Air Lines's whale trades within a strike price range from $45.0 to $75.0 in the last 30 days.

Delta Air Lines Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DAL CALL TRADE BULLISH 07/25/25 $2.4 $2.17 $2.4 $55.00 $187.9K 1.5K 785 DAL PUT TRADE BULLISH 03/20/26 $2.34 $2.22 $2.25 $45.00 $172.3K 1.9K 810 DAL CALL TRADE BULLISH 07/25/25 $2.53 $2.35 $2.53 $55.00 $99.6K 1.5K 1.3K DAL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/15/27 $16.5 $15.5 $15.5 $50.00 $99.2K 1.8K 64 DAL CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/19/25 $4.35 $4.3 $4.3 $60.00 $86.0K 3.1K 201

About Delta Air Lines

Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines is one of the world's largest airlines, with a network of over 300 destinations in more than 50 countries. Delta operates a hub-and-spoke network, where it gathers and distributes passengers across the globe through its biggest hubs in Atlanta, New York, Salt Lake City, Detroit, Seattle, and Minneapolis-St. Paul. Delta has historically earned most of its international revenue and profits from flying passengers over the Atlantic Ocean.

In light of the recent options history for Delta Air Lines, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Where Is Delta Air Lines Standing Right Now?

Trading volume stands at 7,902,494, with DAL's price up by 1.33%, positioned at $56.3.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be overbought.

Earnings announcement expected in 84 days.

What The Experts Say On Delta Air Lines

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $71.4.

* An analyst from Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Delta Air Lines, which currently sits at a price target of $90. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Barclays continues to hold a Overweight rating for Delta Air Lines, targeting a price of $65. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Goldman Sachs keeps a Buy rating on Delta Air Lines with a target price of $67. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from UBS continues to hold a Buy rating for Delta Air Lines, targeting a price of $63. * An analyst from UBS has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Delta Air Lines, which currently sits at a price target of $72.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

