Market Whales and Their Recent Bets on CRWD Options

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on CrowdStrike Holdings.

Looking at options history for CrowdStrike Holdings CRWD we detected 50 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 44% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 42% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 12 are puts, for a total amount of $440,100 and 38, calls, for a total amount of $3,105,212.

Expected Price Movements

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $280.0 to $750.0 for CrowdStrike Holdings over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for CrowdStrike Holdings's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across CrowdStrike Holdings's significant trades, within a strike price range of $280.0 to $750.0, over the past month.

CrowdStrike Holdings Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CRWD CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/19/25 $72.95 $70.35 $71.0 $440.00 $710.0K 221 100 CRWD CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/20/26 $21.0 $20.3 $21.0 $650.00 $525.0K 308 250 CRWD CALL TRADE BULLISH 08/15/25 $16.3 $16.0 $16.22 $480.00 $162.2K 1.4K 235 CRWD CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 07/18/25 $103.8 $102.3 $103.14 $370.00 $103.1K 375 19 CRWD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/20/26 $138.0 $134.4 $138.0 $370.00 $82.8K 144 12

About CrowdStrike Holdings

CrowdStrike is a cloud-based cybersecurity company specializing in next-generation security verticals such as endpoint, cloud workload, identity, and security operations. CrowdStrike's primary offering is its Falcon platform that offers a proverbial single pane of glass for an enterprise to detect and respond to security threats attacking its IT infrastructure. The Texas-based firm was founded in 2011 and went public in 2019.

In light of the recent options history for CrowdStrike Holdings, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Current Position of CrowdStrike Holdings

With a volume of 1,029,103, the price of CRWD is up 0.07% at $470.78.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 41 days.

Expert Opinions on CrowdStrike Holdings

Over the past month, 4 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $505.0.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * In a cautious move, an analyst from CFRA downgraded its rating to Hold, setting a price target of $555. * An analyst from Macquarie downgraded its action to Neutral with a price target of $465. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Morgan Stanley lowers its rating to Equal-Weight with a new price target of $495. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Piper Sandler lowers its rating to Neutral with a new price target of $505.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.