Smart Money Is Betting Big In HOOD Options

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Robinhood Markets. Our analysis of options history for Robinhood Markets HOOD revealed 45 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 44% of traders were bullish, while 40% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 2 were puts, with a value of $55,150, and 43 were calls, valued at $2,886,973.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $70.0 to $113.0 for Robinhood Markets over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Robinhood Markets's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Robinhood Markets's significant trades, within a strike price range of $70.0 to $113.0, over the past month.

Robinhood Markets Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume HOOD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/15/25 $12.55 $12.4 $12.4 $100.00 $620.0K 12.9K 734 HOOD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/18/25 $18.0 $17.85 $18.0 $85.00 $244.8K 6.9K 137 HOOD CALL TRADE BULLISH 02/20/26 $23.35 $23.35 $23.35 $100.00 $116.7K 1.1K 55 HOOD CALL TRADE BEARISH 08/15/25 $10.55 $10.3 $10.35 $100.00 $103.5K 12.9K 136 HOOD CALL TRADE BEARISH 07/25/25 $10.15 $9.95 $9.95 $95.00 $99.4K 7.3K 2.9K

About Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets Inc is creating a modern financial services platform. It designs its own products and services and delivers them through a single, app-based cloud platform supported by proprietary technology. Its vertically integrated platform has enabled the introduction of new products and services such as cryptocurrency trading, dividend reinvestment, fraud detection, derivatives, fractional shares, recurring investments, and others.

In light of the recent options history for Robinhood Markets, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Present Market Standing of Robinhood Markets

Trading volume stands at 15,545,001, with HOOD's price up by 2.71%, positioned at $106.04.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be overbought.

Earnings announcement expected in 13 days.

Expert Opinions on Robinhood Markets

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $104.8.

* Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Compass Point continues to hold a Buy rating for Robinhood Markets, targeting a price of $96. * An analyst from Piper Sandler has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Robinhood Markets, which currently sits at a price target of $110. * An analyst from Barclays has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Robinhood Markets, which currently sits at a price target of $102. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Goldman Sachs keeps a Buy rating on Robinhood Markets with a target price of $91. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from JMP Securities keeps a Market Outperform rating on Robinhood Markets with a target price of $125.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.