Carvana's Options: A Look at What the Big Money is Thinking

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Carvana CVNA, and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in CVNA usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 18 extraordinary options activities for Carvana. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 44% leaning bullish and 27% bearish. Among these notable options, 8 are puts, totaling $307,432, and 10 are calls, amounting to $1,070,505.

What's The Price Target?

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $135.0 to $390.0 for Carvana over the recent three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Carvana stands at 1578.25, with a total volume reaching 1,321.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Carvana, situated within the strike price corridor from $135.0 to $390.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Carvana Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CVNA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $59.05 $58.35 $59.05 $360.00 $413.3K 547 70 CVNA CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 08/01/25 $25.15 $21.9 $23.7 $357.50 $237.0K 21 100 CVNA CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $63.75 $62.75 $63.75 $350.00 $95.6K 2.6K 0 CVNA CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $63.75 $62.75 $63.75 $350.00 $95.6K 2.6K 15 CVNA CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 07/25/25 $84.75 $82.95 $82.95 $270.00 $82.9K 4 12

About Carvana

Carvana Co is an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars. The company derives revenue from used vehicle sales, wholesale vehicle sales and other sales and revenues. The other sales and revenues include sales of loans originated and sold in securitization transactions or to financing partners, commissions received on VSCs and sales of GAP waiver coverage. The foundation of the business is retail vehicle unit sales. This drives the majority of the revenue and allows the company to capture additional revenue streams associated with financing, VSCs, auto insurance and GAP waiver coverage, as well as trade-in vehicles.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Carvana, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Carvana's Current Market Status

Trading volume stands at 635,311, with CVNA's price up by 0.71%, positioned at $354.52.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought.

Earnings announcement expected in 13 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About Carvana

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $372.8.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Citigroup continues to hold a Buy rating for Carvana, targeting a price of $415. * An analyst from Gordon Haskett downgraded its action to Hold with a price target of $329. * An analyst from Evercore ISI Group persists with their In-Line rating on Carvana, maintaining a target price of $305. * An analyst from Stephens & Co. persists with their Overweight rating on Carvana, maintaining a target price of $375. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from JMP Securities continues to hold a Market Outperform rating for Carvana, targeting a price of $440.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Carvana options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.