Market Whales and Their Recent Bets on GEV Options

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on GE Vernova GEV.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with GEV, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 72 uncommon options trades for GE Vernova.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 40% bullish and 20%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 25 are puts, for a total amount of $3,063,605, and 47 are calls, for a total amount of $7,662,965.

What's The Price Target?

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $150.0 to $750.0 for GE Vernova during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for GE Vernova's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of GE Vernova's whale activity within a strike price range from $150.0 to $750.0 in the last 30 days.

GE Vernova Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume GEV CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/19/25 $16.5 $15.0 $15.2 $650.00 $4.2M 30 2.8K GEV PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $28.5 $25.6 $27.5 $450.00 $1.0M 214 479 GEV PUT TRADE BULLISH 11/21/25 $28.7 $27.3 $27.7 $480.00 $554.0K 201 237 GEV CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/19/25 $44.8 $42.2 $42.95 $570.00 $214.7K 247 367 GEV CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 08/29/25 $168.5 $164.5 $166.4 $400.00 $182.9K 1 12

About GE Vernova

GE Vernova is a global leader in the electric power industry, with products and services that generate, transfer, convert, and store electricity. The company has three business segments: power, wind, and electrification. Power includes gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, and steam technologies, providing dispatchable power. The wind segment includes wind generation technologies, inclusive of onshore and offshore wind turbines and blades. Electrification includes grid solutions, power conversion, electrification software, and solar and storage solutions technologies required for the transmission, distribution, conversion, and storage of electricity from the point of generation to point of consumption.

Having examined the options trading patterns of GE Vernova, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Current Position of GE Vernova

With a trading volume of 1,535,023, the price of GEV is up by 0.07%, reaching $560.0.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 7 days from now.

What Analysts Are Saying About GE Vernova

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $605.4.

* In a cautious move, an analyst from GLJ Research downgraded its rating to Buy, setting a price target of $702. * An analyst from Morgan Stanley persists with their Overweight rating on GE Vernova, maintaining a target price of $511. * In a cautious move, an analyst from UBS downgraded its rating to Buy, setting a price target of $614. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Barclays continues to hold a Overweight rating for GE Vernova, targeting a price of $580. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from JP Morgan continues to hold a Overweight rating for GE Vernova, targeting a price of $620.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.