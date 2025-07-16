What the Options Market Tells Us About JD.com

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on JD.com JD.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with JD, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 22 uncommon options trades for JD.com.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 59% bullish and 36%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 8 are puts, for a total amount of $492,400, and 14 are calls, for a total amount of $1,522,314.

Expected Price Movements

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $30.0 to $41.0 for JD.com during the past quarter.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for JD.com's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of JD.com's whale activity within a strike price range from $30.0 to $41.0 in the last 30 days.

JD.com Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume JD CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/19/25 $0.71 $0.64 $0.65 $38.00 $754.0K 12.8K 4 JD PUT TRADE BULLISH 08/15/25 $0.73 $0.7 $0.71 $30.00 $142.0K 7.4K 2.0K JD CALL TRADE BEARISH 08/15/25 $1.41 $1.4 $1.4 $32.00 $111.7K 3.2K 824 JD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $2.67 $2.62 $2.66 $35.00 $100.0K 7.3K 401 JD PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $5.3 $5.25 $5.3 $35.00 $91.6K 5.1K 173

About JD.com

JD.com is the third-largest Chinese e-commerce platform by GMV in 2024. it offers a wide selection of authentic products with speedy and reliable delivery. The company has built its own nationwide fulfilment infrastructure and last-mile delivery network, staffed by its own employees, which supports both its online direct sales, its online marketplace and omnichannel businesses.

In light of the recent options history for JD.com, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Current Position of JD.com

Trading volume stands at 4,882,036, with JD's price down by -0.9%, positioned at $31.75.

RSI indicators show the stock to be is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Earnings announcement expected in 29 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About JD.com

In the last month, 3 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $38.33.

* An analyst from B of A Securities has decided to maintain their Buy rating on JD.com, which currently sits at a price target of $37. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from UBS continues to hold a Buy rating for JD.com, targeting a price of $50. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Morgan Stanley keeps a Equal-Weight rating on JD.com with a target price of $28.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.