10 Financials Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Financials sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume COIN CALL TRADE BEARISH 07/18/25 $400.00 $61.3K 14.9K 15.9K JPM CALL TRADE BEARISH 08/15/25 $315.00 $154.0K 1.6K 5.6K SOFI PUT TRADE BEARISH 08/15/25 $13.00 $40.0K 14.2K 5.0K WFC CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/15/25 $87.50 $40.2K 4.3K 4.6K HOOD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/15/25 $105.00 $66.8K 3.8K 2.1K PYPL PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $95.00 $2.3 million 58 950 GLXY CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/25/25 $23.50 $27.7K 368 816 MS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/18/25 $130.00 $82.0K 5.2K 121 UPST CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/19/25 $110.00 $31.3K 672 52 BN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/15/25 $60.00 $28.4K 104 30

• Regarding COIN COIN, we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on July 18, 2025. Parties traded 55 contract(s) at a $400.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $61.3K, with a price of $1115.0 per contract. There were 14984 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 15976 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For JPM JPM, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 30 day(s) on August 15, 2025. This event was a transfer of 4400 contract(s) at a $315.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $154.0K, with a price of $35.0 per contract. There were 1612 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5637 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SOFI SOFI, we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 30 day(s) on August 15, 2025. Parties traded 5000 contract(s) at a $13.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $40.0K, with a price of $8.0 per contract. There were 14273 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5005 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding WFC WFC, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 30 day(s) on August 15, 2025. Parties traded 2500 contract(s) at a $87.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 25 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $40.2K, with a price of $16.0 per contract. There were 4322 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4691 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding HOOD HOOD, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 30 day(s) on August 15, 2025. Parties traded 80 contract(s) at a $105.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 13 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $66.8K, with a price of $835.0 per contract. There were 3820 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2131 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PYPL PYPL, we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 548 day(s) on January 15, 2027. Parties traded 950 contract(s) at a $95.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $2.3 million, with a price of $2450.0 per contract. There were 58 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 950 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GLXY GLXY, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 9 day(s) on July 25, 2025. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $23.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.7K, with a price of $139.0 per contract. There were 368 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 816 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MS MS, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on July 18, 2025. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $130.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $82.0K, with a price of $820.0 per contract. There were 5262 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 121 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding UPST UPST, we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 156 day(s) on December 19, 2025. Parties traded 39 contract(s) at a $110.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.3K, with a price of $805.0 per contract. There were 672 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 52 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BN BN, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 30 day(s) on August 15, 2025. Parties traded 50 contract(s) at a $60.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.4K, with a price of $560.0 per contract. There were 104 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 30 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

