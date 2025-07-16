10 Information Technology Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NVDA CALL TRADE BEARISH 07/18/25 $170.00 $45.4K 139.5K 109.0K AMD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/18/25 $155.00 $26.8K 22.4K 27.8K INTC CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/25/25 $23.00 $335.4K 6.3K 9.9K MSTR CALL TRADE BEARISH 07/18/25 $455.00 $35.7K 12.9K 7.5K AAPL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/01/25 $210.00 $61.8K 8.5K 3.7K MU CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/15/25 $120.00 $38.5K 4.5K 3.0K IREN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/19/25 $20.00 $27.0K 17.2K 1.9K BBAI CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $17.00 $56.2K 9.8K 1.3K CRWV CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/01/25 $140.00 $32.4K 355 1.0K ORCL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/25/25 $232.50 $37.7K 1.1K 787

• Regarding NVDA NVDA, we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on July 18, 2025. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $170.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $45.4K, with a price of $227.0 per contract. There were 139595 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 109031 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMD AMD, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 2 day(s) on July 18, 2025. This event was a transfer of 103 contract(s) at a $155.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.8K, with a price of $261.0 per contract. There were 22479 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 27801 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding INTC INTC, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 9 day(s) on July 25, 2025. Parties traded 3900 contract(s) at a $23.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 14 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $335.4K, with a price of $86.0 per contract. There were 6322 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 9931 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MSTR MSTR, we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on July 18, 2025. Parties traded 50 contract(s) at a $455.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.7K, with a price of $715.0 per contract. There were 12922 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 7554 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AAPL AAPL, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 16 day(s) on August 1, 2025. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $210.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $61.8K, with a price of $618.0 per contract. There were 8551 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3752 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MU MU, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 30 day(s) on August 15, 2025. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $120.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 36 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $38.5K, with a price of $385.0 per contract. There were 4568 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3005 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding IREN IREN, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 65 day(s) on September 19, 2025. Parties traded 141 contract(s) at a $20.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 16 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.0K, with a price of $192.0 per contract. There were 17266 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1975 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BBAI BBAI, we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 548 day(s) on January 15, 2027. Parties traded 250 contract(s) at a $17.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $56.2K, with a price of $225.0 per contract. There were 9826 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1399 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CRWV CRWV, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 16 day(s) on August 1, 2025. Parties traded 45 contract(s) at a $140.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.4K, with a price of $720.0 per contract. There were 355 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1017 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ORCL ORCL, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 9 day(s) on July 25, 2025. This event was a transfer of 46 contract(s) at a $232.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $37.7K, with a price of $820.0 per contract. There were 1149 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 787 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

