What the Options Market Tells Us About Goldman Sachs Group

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Goldman Sachs Group. Our analysis of options history for Goldman Sachs Group GS revealed 28 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 39% of traders were bullish, while 42% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 6 were puts, with a value of $215,430, and 22 were calls, valued at $1,567,550.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $150.0 to $760.0 for Goldman Sachs Group over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Goldman Sachs Group's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Goldman Sachs Group's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $150.0 to $760.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Goldman Sachs Group Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume GS CALL TRADE BULLISH 07/18/25 $9.35 $8.6 $9.1 $720.00 $318.5K 951 60 GS CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/21/25 $29.75 $29.0 $29.0 $760.00 $145.0K 232 50 GS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/18/25 $9.25 $8.65 $8.65 $720.00 $135.8K 951 567 GS CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/21/25 $26.95 $26.4 $26.4 $760.00 $132.0K 232 100 GS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/18/25 $8.75 $8.1 $8.15 $720.00 $88.0K 951 780

About Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs is a storied financial institution, founded in 1869 and best known for its role as a leading global investment bank. The firm has a sprawling reach across global financial centers and has been the leading provider of global merger and acquisition advisory services, by revenue, for the past 20 years. Since the global financial crisis, Goldman has expanded its offerings into more stable fee-based businesses like asset and wealth management, which comprised roughly 30% of post-provision revenue at the end of 2024. The bank holding company generates revenue from investment banking, global market making and trading, lending, asset management, wealth management, and a small and declining portfolio of consumer credit card loans.

In light of the recent options history for Goldman Sachs Group, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Current Position of Goldman Sachs Group

Trading volume stands at 207,406, with GS's price down by -1.04%, positioned at $705.89.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be overbought.

Earnings announcement expected in 1 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Goldman Sachs Group

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $663.8.

* An analyst from Wells Fargo persists with their Overweight rating on Goldman Sachs Group, maintaining a target price of $785. * An analyst from Evercore ISI Group has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Goldman Sachs Group, which currently sits at a price target of $715. * An analyst from HSBC downgraded its action to Reduce with a price target of $627. * In a cautious move, an analyst from JMP Securities downgraded its rating to Market Perform, setting a price target of $600. * An analyst from Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Goldman Sachs Group, which currently sits at a price target of $592.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.