10 Financials Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume HOOD CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 07/18/25 $100.00 $30.5K 31.0K 17.1K UPST CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $80.00 $368.1K 10.2K 11.4K COIN CALL TRADE BEARISH 08/01/25 $400.00 $77.1K 1.0K 738 GLXY CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/18/25 $23.50 $25.6K 2.1K 708 IBKR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/19/25 $65.00 $73.7K 1.4K 677 FOA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/19/25 $30.00 $47.0K 9.3K 628 KKR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/19/25 $125.00 $30.1K 6.9K 627 JPM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/19/25 $295.00 $27.6K 2.9K 422 GS CALL TRADE BULLISH 08/15/25 $750.00 $49.0K 886 100 BK CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $95.00 $27.6K 416 74

• Regarding HOOD HOOD, we observe a call option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on July 18, 2025. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $100.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.5K, with a price of $305.0 per contract. There were 31036 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 17135 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For UPST UPST, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 186 day(s) on January 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 233 contract(s) at a $80.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 28 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $368.1K, with a price of $1580.0 per contract. There were 10284 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 11426 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For COIN COIN, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 18 day(s) on August 1, 2025. This event was a transfer of 32 contract(s) at a $400.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $77.1K, with a price of $2410.0 per contract. There were 1063 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 738 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding GLXY GLXY, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on July 18, 2025. Parties traded 570 contract(s) at a $23.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 38 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.6K, with a price of $45.0 per contract. There were 2120 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 708 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding IBKR IBKR, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 67 day(s) on September 19, 2025. Parties traded 378 contract(s) at a $65.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $73.7K, with a price of $195.0 per contract. There were 1458 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 677 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For FOA FOA, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 158 day(s) on December 19, 2025. This event was a transfer of 261 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $47.0K, with a price of $180.0 per contract. There were 9346 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 628 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding KKR KKR, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 158 day(s) on December 19, 2025. Parties traded 13 contract(s) at a $125.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.1K, with a price of $2320.0 per contract. There were 6929 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 627 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For JPM JPM, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 67 day(s) on September 19, 2025. This event was a transfer of 30 contract(s) at a $295.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.6K, with a price of $921.0 per contract. There were 2993 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 422 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding GS GS, we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 32 day(s) on August 15, 2025. Parties traded 49 contract(s) at a $750.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $49.0K, with a price of $1000.0 per contract. There were 886 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 100 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BK BK, we observe a call option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 186 day(s) on January 16, 2026. Parties traded 40 contract(s) at a $95.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.6K, with a price of $690.0 per contract. There were 416 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 74 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.