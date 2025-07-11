Market Whales and Their Recent Bets on LLY Options

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards Eli Lilly LLY, and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in LLY usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 89 extraordinary options activities for Eli Lilly. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 41% leaning bullish and 44% bearish. Among these notable options, 25 are puts, totaling $2,353,651, and 64 are calls, amounting to $51,869,753.

Predicted Price Range

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $500.0 to $1040.0 for Eli Lilly over the last 3 months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Eli Lilly stands at 1044.75, with a total volume reaching 30,575.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Eli Lilly, situated within the strike price corridor from $500.0 to $1040.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Eli Lilly Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume LLY CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $86.85 $86.25 $86.85 $790.00 $390.8K 505 101 LLY CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/18/26 $86.0 $82.1 $86.0 $860.00 $387.0K 82 135 LLY CALL TRADE BEARISH 07/18/25 $205.8 $203.5 $203.5 $580.00 $366.3K 30 18 LLY CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 09/19/25 $82.55 $82.45 $82.45 $740.00 $197.7K 133 28 LLY CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/19/25 $53.65 $52.4 $52.4 $790.00 $146.7K 400 69

About Eli Lilly

Eli Lilly is a drug firm with a focus on neuroscience, cardiometabolic, cancer, and immunology. Lilly's key products include Verzenio for cancer; Mounjaro, Zepbound, Jardiance, Trulicity, Humalog, and Humulin for cardiometabolic; and Taltz and Olumiant for immunology.

In light of the recent options history for Eli Lilly, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Where Is Eli Lilly Standing Right Now?

Currently trading with a volume of 2,047,296, the LLY's price is up by 0.2%, now at $792.27.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Anticipated earnings release is in 27 days.

What The Experts Say On Eli Lilly

3 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $1004.33.

* Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Morgan Stanley keeps a Overweight rating on Eli Lilly with a target price of $1135. * An analyst from Guggenheim has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Eli Lilly, which currently sits at a price target of $942. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Guggenheim lowers its rating to Buy with a new price target of $936.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.