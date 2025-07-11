Looking At GE Vernova's Recent Unusual Options Activity

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on GE Vernova. Our analysis of options history for GE Vernova GEV revealed 11 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 36% of traders were bullish, while 36% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 2 were puts, with a value of $127,486, and 9 were calls, valued at $3,729,020.

Expected Price Movements

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $450.0 to $700.0 for GE Vernova over the recent three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for GE Vernova options trades today is 448.6 with a total volume of 1,146.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for GE Vernova's big money trades within a strike price range of $450.0 to $700.0 over the last 30 days.

GE Vernova Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume GEV CALL TRADE BEARISH 02/20/26 $33.0 $30.6 $31.3 $700.00 $3.1M 20 1.0K GEV CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $131.8 $129.5 $131.8 $450.00 $184.5K 207 0 GEV CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/15/27 $94.0 $90.0 $92.93 $670.00 $166.7K 3.1K 23 GEV PUT TRADE BEARISH 08/15/25 $25.1 $23.3 $24.5 $520.00 $98.0K 134 0 GEV CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 08/08/25 $31.8 $31.4 $31.4 $545.00 $65.9K 2 23

About GE Vernova

GE Vernova is a global leader in the electric power industry, with products and services that generate, transfer, convert, and store electricity. The company has three business segments: power, wind, and electrification. Power includes gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, and steam technologies, providing dispatchable power. The wind segment includes wind generation technologies, inclusive of onshore and offshore wind turbines and blades. Electrification includes grid solutions, power conversion, electrification software, and solar and storage solutions technologies required for the transmission, distribution, conversion, and storage of electricity from the point of generation to point of consumption.

Having examined the options trading patterns of GE Vernova, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

GE Vernova's Current Market Status

Trading volume stands at 463,071, with GEV's price up by 0.91%, positioned at $544.26.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be overbought.

Earnings announcement expected in 12 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for GE Vernova

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $602.6.

* Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Seaport Global lowers its rating to Buy with a new price target of $630. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Morgan Stanley keeps a Overweight rating on GE Vernova with a target price of $511. * An analyst from BMO Capital has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on GE Vernova, which currently sits at a price target of $590. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Barclays keeps a Overweight rating on GE Vernova with a target price of $580. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from GLJ Research lowers its rating to Buy with a new price target of $702.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

