Vertex Pharmaceuticals's Options: A Look at What the Big Money is Thinking

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Vertex Pharmaceuticals.

Looking at options history for Vertex Pharmaceuticals VRTX we detected 11 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 9% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 63% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 6 are puts, for a total amount of $241,517 and 5, calls, for a total amount of $8,715,760.

Projected Price Targets

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $475.0 to $500.0 for Vertex Pharmaceuticals over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stands at 1663.0, with a total volume reaching 3,306.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Vertex Pharmaceuticals, situated within the strike price corridor from $475.0 to $500.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume VRTX CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/17/27 $92.0 $85.3 $86.0 $500.00 $3.4M 3.3K 1.1K VRTX CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/17/27 $88.5 $86.1 $88.5 $500.00 $2.2M 3.3K 513 VRTX CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/17/27 $93.7 $88.2 $88.1 $500.00 $1.3M 3.3K 702 VRTX CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/17/27 $88.7 $84.6 $88.7 $500.00 $887.0K 3.3K 202 VRTX CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/17/27 $96.5 $87.1 $87.0 $500.00 $870.0K 3.3K 100

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals is a global biotechnology company that discovers and develops small-molecule drugs for the treatment of serious diseases. Its key drugs are Kalydeco, Orkambi, Symdeko, and Trikafta/Kaftrio, and Alyftrek for cystic fibrosis, where Vertex therapies remain the standard of care globally. Vertex has diversified its portfolio through Casgevy, a gene-editing therapy for beta thalassemia and sickle-cell disease, and Journavx, a non-opioid pain medication approved for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain in adults. Additionally, Vertex is evaluating small-molecule inhibitors of APOL1-mediated kidney diseases. Vertex is also investigating cell therapies to deliver a potential functional cure for type 1 diabetes.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Vertex Pharmaceuticals, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Where Is Vertex Pharmaceuticals Standing Right Now?

Currently trading with a volume of 93,478, the VRTX's price is down by 0.0%, now at $479.53.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 24 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals

A total of 3 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $476.67.

* Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from RBC Capital keeps a Sector Perform rating on Vertex Pharmaceuticals with a target price of $420. * An analyst from HC Wainwright & Co. downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $550. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Morgan Stanley keeps a Equal-Weight rating on Vertex Pharmaceuticals with a target price of $460.

