A Closer Look at Royal Caribbean Gr's Options Market Dynamics

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Royal Caribbean Gr RCL, and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in RCL usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 26 extraordinary options activities for Royal Caribbean Gr. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 46% leaning bullish and 46% bearish. Among these notable options, 8 are puts, totaling $248,926, and 18 are calls, amounting to $1,297,740.

Projected Price Targets

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $140.0 to $440.0 for Royal Caribbean Gr over the last 3 months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Royal Caribbean Gr options trades today is 146.09 with a total volume of 829.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Royal Caribbean Gr's big money trades within a strike price range of $140.0 to $440.0 over the last 30 days.

Royal Caribbean Gr Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume RCL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/15/27 $133.0 $133.0 $133.0 $240.00 $332.5K 90 25 RCL CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $108.95 $108.0 $108.0 $280.00 $259.2K 65 29 RCL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/15/25 $46.95 $46.6 $46.6 $300.00 $139.8K 187 32 RCL CALL TRADE BEARISH 07/25/25 $21.0 $20.0 $20.0 $325.00 $50.0K 87 25 RCL PUT TRADE BEARISH 12/19/25 $38.7 $38.4 $38.7 $350.00 $46.4K 97 13

About Royal Caribbean Gr

Royal Caribbean is the world's second-largest cruise company by revenues, operating 67 ships across five global and partner brands in the cruise vacation industry. Brands the company operates include Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea. The company also has a 50% investment in a joint venture that operates TUI Cruises and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises. The selection of brands in the portfolio allows Royal to compete on the basis of innovation, quality of ships and service, variety of itineraries, choice of destinations, and price. The company completed the divestiture of its Azamara brand in 2021 and plans to launch its new Celebrity River Cruise brand in 2027.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Royal Caribbean Gr, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Where Is Royal Caribbean Gr Standing Right Now?

Currently trading with a volume of 969,065, the RCL's price is up by 2.3%, now at $341.25.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 19 days.

What The Experts Say On Royal Caribbean Gr

In the last month, 4 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $358.25.

* An analyst from Stifel has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Royal Caribbean Gr, which currently sits at a price target of $400. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Barclays keeps a Overweight rating on Royal Caribbean Gr with a target price of $358. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Jefferies continues to hold a Hold rating for Royal Caribbean Gr, targeting a price of $315. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Bernstein keeps a Outperform rating on Royal Caribbean Gr with a target price of $360.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

