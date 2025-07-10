10 Industrials Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ZIM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $19.16 $62.8K 22.1K 5.8K RUN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/18/25 $10.00 $141.0K 34.5K 5.2K FTAI PUT TRADE BULLISH 07/18/25 $102.00 $112.0K 36 3.2K RKLB CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $55.00 $35.7K 1.1K 1.4K BA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/11/25 $222.50 $26.2K 1.9K 748 JOBY CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/15/27 $12.00 $43.2K 3.0K 357 DAL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/19/25 $50.00 $45.7K 700 276 CAR CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 07/18/25 $192.50 $26.1K 184 264 AXON CALL TRADE BULLISH 07/18/25 $730.00 $28.8K 27 220 DE PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/18/26 $430.00 $487.3K 187 185

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• Regarding ZIM ZIM, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 190 day(s) on January 16, 2026. Parties traded 475 contract(s) at a $19.16 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $62.8K, with a price of $132.0 per contract. There were 22170 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5838 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For RUN RUN, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 8 day(s) on July 18, 2025. This event was a transfer of 1216 contract(s) at a $10.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 38 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $141.0K, with a price of $116.0 per contract. There were 34533 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5208 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For FTAI FTAI, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 8 day(s) on July 18, 2025. This event was a transfer of 3200 contract(s) at a $102.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $112.0K, with a price of $35.0 per contract. There were 36 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3200 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For RKLB RKLB, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 190 day(s) on January 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 70 contract(s) at a $55.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.7K, with a price of $510.0 per contract. There were 1136 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1491 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BA BA, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on July 11, 2025. Parties traded 90 contract(s) at a $222.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.2K, with a price of $292.0 per contract. There were 1900 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 748 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For JOBY JOBY, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 554 day(s) on January 15, 2027. This event was a transfer of 90 contract(s) at a $12.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 14 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $43.2K, with a price of $480.0 per contract. There were 3035 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 357 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For DAL DAL, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 162 day(s) on December 19, 2025. This event was a transfer of 180 contract(s) at a $50.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 28 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $45.7K, with a price of $254.0 per contract. There were 700 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 276 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CAR CAR, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 8 day(s) on July 18, 2025. This event was a transfer of 38 contract(s) at a $192.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.1K, with a price of $687.0 per contract. There were 184 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 264 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AXON AXON, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 8 day(s) on July 18, 2025. This event was a transfer of 14 contract(s) at a $730.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.8K, with a price of $2060.0 per contract. There were 27 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 220 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For DE DE, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 526 day(s) on December 18, 2026. This event was a transfer of 184 contract(s) at a $430.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $487.3K, with a price of $2650.0 per contract. There were 187 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 185 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more about unusual options activity.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.