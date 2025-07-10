Market Whales and Their Recent Bets on ACN Options

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards Accenture ACN, and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in ACN usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 12 extraordinary options activities for Accenture. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 16% leaning bullish and 75% bearish. Among these notable options, 5 are puts, totaling $419,690, and 7 are calls, amounting to $293,420.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $240.0 to $340.0 for Accenture over the last 3 months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Accenture stands at 269.0, with a total volume reaching 966.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Accenture, situated within the strike price corridor from $240.0 to $340.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Accenture Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ACN PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $31.5 $31.2 $31.5 $310.00 $157.5K 616 52 ACN PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $31.4 $30.9 $31.3 $310.00 $153.3K 616 102 ACN CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $6.3 $6.1 $6.1 $340.00 $61.0K 519 110 ACN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/18/25 $5.4 $4.2 $5.2 $287.50 $52.0K 29 122 ACN PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/01/25 $5.8 $4.9 $5.8 $285.00 $45.8K 57 107

About Accenture

Accenture is a leading IT services firm that provides consulting, system integration, and business process outsourcing to enterprises around the world. Customers of Accenture come from a variety of sectors, including communications, media and technology, financial services, health and public services, consumer products, and resources. Accenture is the world's largest professional services company by headcount with around 800,000 employees in over 120 countries.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Accenture, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Current Position of Accenture

With a trading volume of 2,611,244, the price of ACN is down by -3.14%, reaching $288.05.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 77 days from now.

What Analysts Are Saying About Accenture

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $337.0.

* An analyst from BMO Capital persists with their Market Perform rating on Accenture, maintaining a target price of $325. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Morgan Stanley keeps a Equal-Weight rating on Accenture with a target price of $340. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Morgan Stanley continues to hold a Equal-Weight rating for Accenture, targeting a price of $325. * An analyst from Barclays has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Accenture, which currently sits at a price target of $360. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Guggenheim continues to hold a Buy rating for Accenture, targeting a price of $335.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.