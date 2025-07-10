This Is What Whales Are Betting On Eli Lilly

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Eli Lilly LLY, and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in LLY usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 40 extraordinary options activities for Eli Lilly. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 55% leaning bullish and 25% bearish. Among these notable options, 6 are puts, totaling $330,318, and 34 are calls, amounting to $5,397,011.

Predicted Price Range

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $370.0 to $990.0 for Eli Lilly over the recent three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Eli Lilly options trades today is 321.08 with a total volume of 4,088.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Eli Lilly's big money trades within a strike price range of $370.0 to $990.0 over the last 30 days.

Eli Lilly Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume LLY CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/15/27 $169.0 $169.0 $169.0 $750.00 $1.6M 617 98 LLY CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/15/27 $168.85 $167.0 $168.85 $750.00 $472.7K 617 164 LLY CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/15/27 $168.85 $167.0 $168.85 $750.00 $320.8K 617 183 LLY CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/17/25 $49.5 $49.15 $49.5 $830.00 $297.0K 182 102 LLY CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/15/27 $169.0 $168.85 $169.0 $750.00 $287.3K 617 126

About Eli Lilly

Eli Lilly is a drug firm with a focus on neuroscience, cardiometabolic, cancer, and immunology. Lilly's key products include Verzenio for cancer; Mounjaro, Zepbound, Jardiance, Trulicity, Humalog, and Humulin for cardiometabolic; and Taltz and Olumiant for immunology.

Where Is Eli Lilly Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,089,317, the price of LLY is up 1.15% at $795.98.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 28 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Eli Lilly

A total of 1 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $936.0.

* An analyst from Guggenheim has revised its rating downward to Buy, adjusting the price target to $936.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

