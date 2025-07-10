Smart Money Is Betting Big In VRT Options

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Vertiv Holdings.

Looking at options history for Vertiv Holdings VRT we detected 73 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 39% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 54% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 35 are puts, for a total amount of $2,882,957 and 38, calls, for a total amount of $2,462,132.

Expected Price Movements

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $85.0 and $230.0 for Vertiv Holdings, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Vertiv Holdings stands at 2438.37, with a total volume reaching 64,636.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Vertiv Holdings, situated within the strike price corridor from $85.0 to $230.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Vertiv Holdings 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume VRT PUT SWEEP BULLISH 08/15/25 $1.77 $0.52 $0.81 $85.00 $662.0K 494 7.9K VRT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/15/27 $8.55 $7.0 $7.56 $230.00 $310.9K 21.9K 39 VRT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/15/27 $16.75 $12.85 $15.21 $175.00 $307.7K 9.1K 125 VRT PUT SWEEP BEARISH 07/18/25 $8.9 $8.85 $8.9 $125.00 $295.7K 1.4K 361 VRT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $3.45 $2.99 $2.99 $185.00 $239.3K 3.7K 1.6K

About Vertiv Holdings

Vertiv has roots tracing back to 1946 when its founder, Ralph Liebert, developed an air-cooling system for mainframe data rooms. As computers started making their way into commercial applications in 1965, Liebert developed one of the first computer room air conditioning, or CRAC, units, enabling the precise control of temperature and humidity. The firm has slowly expanded its data center portfolio through internal product development and the acquisition of thermal and power management products like condensers, busways, and switches. Vertiv has global operations today; its products can be found in data centers in most regions throughout the world.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Vertiv Holdings, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Vertiv Holdings's Current Market Status

Currently trading with a volume of 9,374,279, the VRT's price is down by -12.27%, now at $112.62.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Anticipated earnings release is in 13 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Vertiv Holdings

3 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $135.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* An analyst from Melius Research has elevated its stance to Buy, setting a new price target at $165. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Barclays keeps a Equal-Weight rating on Vertiv Holdings with a target price of $110. * An analyst from Citigroup has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Vertiv Holdings, which currently sits at a price target of $130.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

