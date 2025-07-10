A Closer Look at Salesforce's Options Market Dynamics

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards Salesforce CRM, and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in CRM usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 19 extraordinary options activities for Salesforce. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 36% leaning bullish and 57% bearish. Among these notable options, 6 are puts, totaling $1,308,956, and 13 are calls, amounting to $1,148,075.

Projected Price Targets

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $200.0 to $300.0 for Salesforce during the past quarter.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Salesforce stands at 2468.53, with a total volume reaching 4,948.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Salesforce, situated within the strike price corridor from $200.0 to $300.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Salesforce Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CRM PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/19/25 $4.2 $4.05 $4.09 $230.00 $950.0K 4.0K 1 CRM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/15/25 $4.95 $4.9 $4.9 $280.00 $258.8K 4.6K 661 CRM CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/19/25 $22.25 $21.55 $21.8 $260.00 $218.0K 1.1K 106 CRM CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/19/25 $21.55 $21.3 $21.3 $260.00 $213.0K 1.1K 306 CRM PUT TRADE BEARISH 08/15/25 $3.35 $3.2 $3.29 $250.00 $115.1K 3.0K 431

About Salesforce

Salesforce provides enterprise cloud computing solutions. The company offers customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together. Its Customer 360 platform helps the group to deliver a single source of truth, connecting customer data across systems, apps, and devices to help companies sell, service, market, and conduct commerce. It also offers Service Cloud for customer support, Marketing Cloud for digital marketing campaigns, Commerce Cloud as an e-commerce engine, the Salesforce Platform, which allows enterprises to build applications, and other solutions, such as MuleSoft for data integration.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Salesforce, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Where Is Salesforce Standing Right Now?

Currently trading with a volume of 1,976,856, the CRM's price is down by -0.03%, now at $270.85.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Anticipated earnings release is in 48 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About Salesforce

Over the past month, 2 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $325.0.

* In a cautious move, an analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded its rating to Overweight, setting a price target of $325. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald lowers its rating to Overweight with a new price target of $325.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

