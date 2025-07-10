What the Options Market Tells Us About Trade Desk

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Trade Desk TTD.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with TTD, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 10 uncommon options trades for Trade Desk.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 20% bullish and 50%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $198,380, and 7 are calls, for a total amount of $323,125.

Predicted Price Range

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $55.0 and $82.5 for Trade Desk, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Trade Desk's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Trade Desk's whale trades within a strike price range from $55.0 to $82.5 in the last 30 days.

Trade Desk Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TTD PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/18/26 $9.8 $9.75 $9.75 $67.50 $117.9K 292 143 TTD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/18/25 $2.81 $2.74 $2.74 $75.00 $77.5K 3.9K 738 TTD CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 10/17/25 $23.4 $22.65 $23.05 $55.00 $69.1K 1.0K 30 TTD PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/18/26 $8.9 $8.65 $8.75 $65.00 $47.2K 179 114 TTD CALL TRADE BEARISH 07/18/25 $4.8 $4.5 $4.56 $72.00 $45.5K 3.3K 103

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk provides a self-service platform that helps advertisers and ad agencies programmatically find and purchase digital ad inventory (display, video, audio, and social) on devices like computers, smartphones, and connected TVs. It uses data in an iterative manner to optimize the performance of ad impressions purchased. The firm's platform is referred to as a demand-side platform in the digital ad industry, and it generates revenue from fees based on a percentage of what its clients spend on advertising.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Trade Desk, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Where Is Trade Desk Standing Right Now?

With a trading volume of 2,367,153, the price of TTD is up by 0.87%, reaching $76.29.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 28 days from now.

What The Experts Say On Trade Desk

A total of 4 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $87.0.

* Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Wells Fargo lowers its rating to Equal-Weight with a new price target of $68. * An analyst from JMP Securities downgraded its action to Market Outperform with a price target of $100. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Citigroup keeps a Buy rating on Trade Desk with a target price of $90. * In a positive move, an analyst from Evercore ISI Group has upgraded their rating to Outperform and adjusted the price target to $90.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Trade Desk, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.