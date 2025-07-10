United Airlines Holdings Unusual Options Activity For July 10

High-rolling investors have positioned themselves bullish on United Airlines Holdings UAL, and it's important for retail traders to take note. \This activity came to our attention today through Benzinga's tracking of publicly available options data. The identities of these investors are uncertain, but such a significant move in UAL often signals that someone has privileged information.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 18 options trades for United Airlines Holdings. This is not a typical pattern.

The sentiment among these major traders is split, with 61% bullish and 22% bearish. Among all the options we identified, there was one put, amounting to $27,376, and 17 calls, totaling $1,253,840.

Projected Price Targets

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $52.5 to $120.0 for United Airlines Holdings during the past quarter.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for United Airlines Holdings's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of United Airlines Holdings's whale activity within a strike price range from $52.5 to $120.0 in the last 30 days.

United Airlines Holdings Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume UAL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/18/25 $8.9 $7.95 $7.95 $81.00 $190.0K 158 270 UAL CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $37.95 $36.35 $37.29 $52.50 $186.4K 428 0 UAL CALL TRADE BULLISH 07/11/25 $2.12 $1.11 $2.12 $87.00 $158.1K 4.8K 5.0K UAL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/18/26 $6.7 $6.3 $6.7 $120.00 $103.8K 926 211 UAL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/18/25 $5.5 $5.35 $5.35 $85.00 $80.2K 3.3K 378

About United Airlines Holdings

United Airlines is a major US network carrier with hubs in San Francisco, Chicago, Houston, Denver, Los Angeles, New York/Newark, and Washington, D.C. United operates a hub-and-spoke system that is more focused on international and long-haul travel than its large US peers.

United Airlines Holdings's Current Market Status

With a trading volume of 3,085,981, the price of UAL is up by 9.28%, reaching $87.62.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 6 days from now.

What Analysts Are Saying About United Airlines Holdings

A total of 1 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $103.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Maintaining their stance, an analyst from UBS continues to hold a Buy rating for United Airlines Holdings, targeting a price of $103.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.