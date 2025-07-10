This Is What Whales Are Betting On Celestica

High-rolling investors have positioned themselves bullish on Celestica CLS, and it's important for retail traders to take note. \This activity came to our attention today through Benzinga's tracking of publicly available options data. The identities of these investors are uncertain, but such a significant move in CLS often signals that someone has privileged information.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 8 options trades for Celestica. This is not a typical pattern.

The sentiment among these major traders is split, with 37% bullish and 37% bearish. Among all the options we identified, there was one put, amounting to $40,000, and 7 calls, totaling $448,435.

Expected Price Movements

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $87.5 to $162.5 for Celestica over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Celestica's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Celestica's whale trades within a strike price range from $87.5 to $162.5 in the last 30 days.

Celestica Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CLS CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/19/25 $78.5 $75.7 $76.51 $87.50 $76.5K 295 0 CLS CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/19/25 $77.1 $74.2 $76.21 $92.50 $76.2K 14 10 CLS CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 07/25/25 $7.6 $6.4 $7.0 $162.50 $70.0K 10 100 CLS CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 08/15/25 $34.5 $33.4 $33.95 $130.00 $67.9K 528 0 CLS CALL TRADE BULLISH 07/18/25 $11.0 $9.1 $10.55 $152.50 $58.0K 284 55

About Celestica

Celestica Inc offers supply chain solutions. The company has two operating and reportable segments: Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS) and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions (CCS). The ATS segment consists of the ATS end market and is comprised of the Aerospace and Defense, Industrial, health tech, and Capital Equipment businesses. Its Capital Equipment business is comprised of the semiconductor, display, and robotics equipment businesses, and the CCS segment consists of Communications and Enterprise end markets, The Enterprise end market is comprised of its servers and storage businesses. The company generates a majority of its revenue from the Connectivity & Cloud Solutions segment.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Celestica, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Present Market Standing of Celestica

With a trading volume of 242,712, the price of CLS is up by 0.99%, reaching $162.5.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 18 days from now.

What The Experts Say On Celestica

Over the past month, 1 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $146.0.

Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Barclays keeps a Overweight rating on Celestica with a target price of $146.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.