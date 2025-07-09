Bloom Energy's Options: A Look at What the Big Money is Thinking

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Bloom Energy BE.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the positions showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with BE, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 49 options trades for Bloom Energy.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 46% bullish and 36%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $109,168, and 48, calls, for a total amount of $4,842,930.

Expected Price Movements

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $15.0 to $42.0 for Bloom Energy during the past quarter.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Bloom Energy's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Bloom Energy's significant trades, within a strike price range of $15.0 to $42.0, over the past month.

Bloom Energy Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BE CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $7.3 $5.8 $6.95 $37.00 $1.7M 1.0K 2.5K BE CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 08/15/25 $2.65 $2.2 $2.4 $33.00 $720.0K 558 3.7K BE CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/15/25 $2.5 $2.45 $2.5 $32.00 $228.5K 976 7.6K BE CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $4.7 $4.5 $4.57 $35.00 $114.3K 3.3K 577 BE CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/15/25 $2.5 $2.45 $2.5 $32.00 $114.2K 976 8.2K

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems ("Energy Servers") for on-site power generation. Bloom Energy Servers are fuel-flexible and can use natural gas, biogas, and hydrogen to create 24/7 electricity for stationary applications. In 2021, the company announced plans to leverage its technology and enter the electrolyzer market. Bloom primarily sells its systems in the United States and internationally.

Current Position of Bloom Energy

Trading volume stands at 15,588,083, with BE's price up by 17.55%, positioned at $28.57.

RSI indicators show the stock to be is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Earnings announcement expected in 29 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About Bloom Energy

1 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $33.0.

An analyst from JP Morgan upgraded its action to Overweight with a price target of $33.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

