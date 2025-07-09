Booking Holdings Options Trading: A Deep Dive into Market Sentiment

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards Booking Holdings BKNG, and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in BKNG usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 25 extraordinary options activities for Booking Holdings. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 32% leaning bullish and 48% bearish. Among these notable options, 8 are puts, totaling $412,425, and 17 are calls, amounting to $1,076,627.

Predicted Price Range

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $4930.0 to $8600.0 for Booking Holdings over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Booking Holdings stands at 62.21, with a total volume reaching 31.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Booking Holdings, situated within the strike price corridor from $4930.0 to $8600.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Booking Holdings Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BKNG CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/11/25 $787.9 $772.0 $772.0 $4940.00 $231.6K 0 3 BKNG PUT TRADE BEARISH 09/19/25 $113.4 $113.4 $113.4 $5295.00 $113.4K 10 10 BKNG CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 09/19/25 $191.7 $178.1 $185.3 $5950.00 $92.9K 16 6 BKNG CALL TRADE BULLISH 07/11/25 $78.9 $63.9 $92.8 $5680.00 $92.8K 19 0 BKNG CALL TRADE BULLISH 07/11/25 $828.0 $805.9 $828.0 $4930.00 $82.8K 0 0

About Booking Holdings

Booking is the world's largest online travel agency by sales, offering booking and payment services for hotel and alternative accommodation rooms, airline tickets, rental cars, restaurant reservations, cruises, experiences, and other vacation packages. The company operates several branded travel booking sites, including Booking.com, Agoda, OpenTable, Rentalcars.com, Kayak, and Momondo. Transaction fees for online bookings account for the bulk of revenue and profits.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Booking Holdings, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Booking Holdings's Current Market Status

With a trading volume of 53,335, the price of BKNG is up by 0.1%, reaching $5719.16.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 20 days from now.

What Analysts Are Saying About Booking Holdings

Over the past month, 1 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $5411.0.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

