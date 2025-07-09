A Closer Look at Uber Technologies's Options Market Dynamics

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Uber Technologies.

Looking at options history for Uber Technologies UBER we detected 76 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 43% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 46% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $453,871 and 71, calls, for a total amount of $3,683,553.

Predicted Price Range

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $35.0 to $100.0 for Uber Technologies over the last 3 months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Uber Technologies's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Uber Technologies's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $35.0 to $100.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Uber Technologies Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume UBER CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $65.4 $63.85 $65.4 $35.00 $104.6K 315 32 UBER CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/15/25 $4.3 $4.2 $4.2 $100.00 $102.9K 27.5K 663 UBER CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $56.9 $56.25 $56.25 $45.00 $90.0K 326 362 UBER CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $56.45 $55.8 $56.45 $45.00 $67.7K 326 202 UBER CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $56.4 $55.8 $56.4 $45.00 $67.6K 326 298

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies is a technology provider that matches riders with drivers, hungry people with restaurants and food couriers, and shippers with carriers. The firm's on-demand technology platform is currently utilized by traditional cars as well as autonomous vehicles, but could eventually be used for additional products and services, such as delivery via drones or electronic vehicle take-off and landing (eVTOL) technology. Uber operates in over 70 countries, with over 170 million users who order rides or food at least once a month.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Uber Technologies, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Present Market Standing of Uber Technologies

Trading volume stands at 3,884,473, with UBER's price down by -0.59%, positioned at $96.91.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought.

Earnings announcement expected in 28 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Uber Technologies

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $107.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald keeps a Overweight rating on Uber Technologies with a target price of $106. * An analyst from B of A Securities has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Uber Technologies, which currently sits at a price target of $115. * An analyst from Stifel downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $110. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Canaccord Genuity lowers its rating to Hold with a new price target of $84. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Wells Fargo continues to hold a Overweight rating for Uber Technologies, targeting a price of $120.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Uber Technologies with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.