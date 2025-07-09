Micron Technology's Options: A Look at What the Big Money is Thinking

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Micron Technology.

Looking at options history for Micron Technology MU we detected 16 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 56% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 37% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $223,027 and 11, calls, for a total amount of $480,135.

Projected Price Targets

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $110.0 to $135.0 for Micron Technology during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Micron Technology's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Micron Technology's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $110.0 to $135.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Micron Technology Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MU CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 09/19/25 $5.35 $5.25 $5.3 $135.00 $123.4K 23.8K 665 MU CALL TRADE BEARISH 07/11/25 $3.6 $3.45 $3.5 $122.00 $70.0K 2.2K 16 MU PUT TRADE BEARISH 12/17/27 $32.7 $30.45 $32.47 $130.00 $64.9K 223 20 MU PUT SWEEP BEARISH 07/11/25 $0.56 $0.54 $0.56 $121.00 $56.5K 593 1.6K MU CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/08/25 $2.43 $2.3 $2.3 $135.00 $49.4K 508 0

About Micron Technology

Micron is one of the largest semiconductor companies in the world, specializing in memory and storage chips. Its primary revenue stream comes from dynamic random access memory, or DRAM, and it also has minority exposure to not-and or NAND, flash chips. Micron serves a global customer base, selling chips into data centers, mobile phones, consumer electronics, and industrial and automotive applications. The firm is vertically integrated.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Micron Technology, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Present Market Standing of Micron Technology

Trading volume stands at 2,807,193, with MU's price up by 0.49%, positioned at $125.03.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought.

Earnings announcement expected in 77 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Micron Technology

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $152.4.

