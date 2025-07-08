What the Options Market Tells Us About Monolithic Power Systems

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Monolithic Power Systems MPWR.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with MPWR, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 8 options trades for Monolithic Power Systems.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 50% bullish and 0%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, 7 are puts, for a total amount of $326,215, and there was 1 call, for a total amount of $30,350.

Predicted Price Range

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $560.0 and $780.0 for Monolithic Power Systems, spanning the last three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Monolithic Power Systems stands at 16.29, with a total volume reaching 31.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Monolithic Power Systems, situated within the strike price corridor from $560.0 to $780.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Monolithic Power Systems Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MPWR PUT TRADE BULLISH 03/20/26 $40.0 $33.6 $33.6 $560.00 $117.6K 1 0 MPWR PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 03/20/26 $101.6 $96.5 $96.5 $740.00 $38.6K 27 0 MPWR PUT TRADE BULLISH 08/15/25 $16.5 $14.9 $14.9 $660.00 $37.2K 10 3 MPWR PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 03/20/26 $97.0 $87.0 $91.5 $720.00 $36.6K 6 4 MPWR PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/18/26 $77.3 $68.0 $71.7 $640.00 $35.8K 0 6

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems is an analog and mixed-signal chipmaker, specializing in power management solutions. The firm's mission is to reduce total energy consumption in end systems, and it serves the computing, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer end markets. MPS uses a fabless manufacturing model, partnering with third-party chip foundries to host its proprietary BCD process technology.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Monolithic Power Systems, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Current Position of Monolithic Power Systems

With a volume of 250,963, the price of MPWR is up 1.51% at $752.34.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 23 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems

Over the past month, 2 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $817.5.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Wells Fargo continues to hold a Equal-Weight rating for Monolithic Power Systems, targeting a price of $695. * An analyst from Keybanc persists with their Overweight rating on Monolithic Power Systems, maintaining a target price of $940.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Monolithic Power Systems with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.