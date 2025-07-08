Smart Money Is Betting Big In FUTU Options

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Futu Holdings FUTU.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with FUTU, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 31 uncommon options trades for Futu Holdings.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 61% bullish and 38%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 12 are puts, for a total amount of $808,624, and 19 are calls, for a total amount of $1,800,400.

Projected Price Targets

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $78.05 to $170.0 for Futu Holdings over the recent three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Futu Holdings's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Futu Holdings's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $78.05 to $170.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Futu Holdings 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume FUTU CALL TRADE BEARISH 02/20/26 $12.45 $11.85 $11.85 $170.00 $592.5K 10 510 FUTU CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $51.0 $48.3 $51.0 $100.00 $260.1K 87 0 FUTU PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/19/25 $9.75 $9.75 $9.75 $125.00 $168.7K 117 174 FUTU CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/15/25 $14.6 $14.55 $14.6 $120.00 $140.1K 274 148 FUTU CALL TRADE BEARISH 07/25/25 $3.45 $3.4 $3.4 $140.00 $132.2K 49 506

About Futu Holdings

Futu Holdings Ltd is an online broker providing one-stop online investing services. The company provides its services through its digital platform Futu NiuNiu, which includes market data, trading service, and news feed of Hong Kong, Mainland China, Singapore, and the United States equity markets. It generates its revenue in the form of brokerage commission and handling charge services, and interest income.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Futu Holdings, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Where Is Futu Holdings Standing Right Now?

With a trading volume of 3,042,072, the price of FUTU is up by 3.79%, reaching $127.8.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 42 days from now.

Expert Opinions on Futu Holdings

Over the past month, 1 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $143.9.

An analyst from B of A Securities persists with their Buy rating on Futu Holdings, maintaining a target price of $143.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.