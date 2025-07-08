10 Financials Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume HOOD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/18/25 $95.00 $27.9K 13.5K 7.4K SOFI CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/19/25 $20.00 $139.6K 24.5K 6.5K AFRM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $60.00 $1.7 million 10.5K 6.0K FLG CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/15/25 $12.00 $87.4K 1.9K 2.5K PYPL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/15/25 $72.50 $37.1K 6.9K 428 OSCR CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/18/26 $25.00 $39.1K 1.3K 227 TRV PUT SWEEP BEARISH 07/18/25 $250.00 $34.6K 278 214 NU CALL TRADE BEARISH 07/11/25 $7.50 $29.9K 13 100 KKR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $170.00 $30.8K 251 86 BX PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $140.00 $41.3K 4.5K 77

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• Regarding HOOD HOOD, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 10 day(s) on July 18, 2025. Parties traded 90 contract(s) at a $95.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.9K, with a price of $311.0 per contract. There were 13564 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 7413 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SOFI SOFI, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 73 day(s) on September 19, 2025. This event was a transfer of 600 contract(s) at a $20.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 40 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $139.6K, with a price of $233.0 per contract. There were 24507 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 6571 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AFRM AFRM, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 192 day(s) on January 16, 2026. Parties traded 1001 contract(s) at a $60.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $1.7 million, with a price of $1735.0 per contract. There were 10593 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 6005 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For FLG FLG, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 38 day(s) on August 15, 2025. This event was a transfer of 2506 contract(s) at a $12.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $87.4K, with a price of $35.0 per contract. There were 1917 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2522 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PYPL PYPL, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 38 day(s) on August 15, 2025. This event was a transfer of 70 contract(s) at a $72.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $37.1K, with a price of $530.0 per contract. There were 6938 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 428 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For OSCR OSCR, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 345 day(s) on June 18, 2026. This event was a transfer of 99 contract(s) at a $25.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $39.1K, with a price of $395.0 per contract. There were 1358 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 227 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding TRV TRV, we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 10 day(s) on July 18, 2025. Parties traded 105 contract(s) at a $250.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $34.6K, with a price of $330.0 per contract. There were 278 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 214 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NU NU, we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on July 11, 2025. Parties traded 50 contract(s) at a $7.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.9K, with a price of $598.0 per contract. There were 13 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 100 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding KKR KKR, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 192 day(s) on January 16, 2026. Parties traded 77 contract(s) at a $170.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.8K, with a price of $400.0 per contract. There were 251 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 86 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BX BX, we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 192 day(s) on January 16, 2026. Parties traded 57 contract(s) at a $140.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $41.3K, with a price of $725.0 per contract. There were 4540 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 77 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

