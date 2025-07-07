Smart Money Is Betting Big In CLSK Options

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Cleanspark CLSK.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with CLSK, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 21 uncommon options trades for Cleanspark.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 42% bullish and 38%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $449,950, and 18 are calls, for a total amount of $705,624.

What's The Price Target?

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $8.0 to $20.0 for Cleanspark over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Cleanspark's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Cleanspark's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $8.0 to $20.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Cleanspark Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CLSK PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $9.4 $9.35 $9.35 $20.00 $233.7K 1.3K 0 CLSK PUT TRADE BEARISH 07/25/25 $1.22 $1.2 $1.22 $12.00 $109.8K 2.0K 1.0K CLSK PUT SWEEP BULLISH 07/25/25 $1.1 $1.06 $1.06 $12.00 $106.4K 2.0K 2.0K CLSK CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $1.67 $1.65 $1.67 $15.00 $83.5K 24.2K 382 CLSK CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $3.4 $3.25 $3.39 $10.00 $67.8K 17.5K 234

About Cleanspark

Cleanspark Inc is a bitcoin mining company. Through CleanSpark, Inc., and the Company's wholly owned subsidiaries, the company mines bitcoin. The company entered the bitcoin mining industry through its acquisition of ATL. Bitcoin mining is the sole reportable segment of the company.

Cleanspark's Current Market Status

With a volume of 29,651,627, the price of CLSK is down -2.12% at $11.99.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 31 days.

What The Experts Say On Cleanspark

A total of 3 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $16.67.

* Maintaining their stance, an analyst from JP Morgan continues to hold a Overweight rating for Cleanspark, targeting a price of $14. * An analyst from Chardan Capital has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Cleanspark, which currently sits at a price target of $20. * An analyst from B. Riley Securities downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $16.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

