Behind the Scenes of Cameco's Latest Options Trends

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Cameco. Our analysis of options history for Cameco CCJ revealed 24 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 70% of traders were bullish, while 29% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 3 were puts, with a value of $415,770, and 21 were calls, valued at $961,822.

Predicted Price Range

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $45.0 to $80.0 for Cameco over the last 3 months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Cameco's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Cameco's whale activity within a strike price range from $45.0 to $80.0 in the last 30 days.

Cameco 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CCJ PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/19/25 $3.7 $3.65 $3.65 $70.00 $219.0K 1.5K 619 CCJ PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/19/25 $8.75 $8.7 $8.7 $75.00 $160.0K 257 185 CCJ CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/18/25 $1.75 $1.74 $1.75 $75.00 $123.7K 16.2K 1.2K CCJ CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/19/25 $3.9 $3.6 $3.9 $80.00 $70.2K 2.7K 176 CCJ CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/18/26 $13.3 $12.45 $12.45 $75.00 $62.2K 247 50

About Cameco

Cameco Corp is a provider of uranium needed to generate clean, reliable baseload electricity around the globe. one of those uranium producers. It has three reportable segments, Uranium, Fuel Services, and Westinghouse. It derives maximum revenue from the Westinghouse Segment. It has some projects namely; Millennium, Yeelirrie, Kintyre, and Exploration. The company operates in Canada, Kazakhstan, Germany, Australia, and the United States.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Cameco, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Current Position of Cameco

With a volume of 3,430,066, the price of CCJ is up 1.52% at $74.57.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 23 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About Cameco

In the last month, 3 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $84.42.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

