This Is What Whales Are Betting On MercadoLibre

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards MercadoLibre MELI, and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in MELI usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 30 extraordinary options activities for MercadoLibre. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 30% leaning bullish and 36% bearish. Among these notable options, 7 are puts, totaling $299,010, and 23 are calls, amounting to $2,366,198.

What's The Price Target?

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $2050.0 to $3000.0 for MercadoLibre during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in MercadoLibre's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to MercadoLibre's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $2050.0 to $3000.0 over the preceding 30 days.

MercadoLibre Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MELI CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 12/17/27 $768.0 $750.0 $760.0 $2300.00 $760.0K 12 10 MELI CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 08/15/25 $232.0 $220.4 $226.18 $2350.00 $384.5K 0 32 MELI CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 08/15/25 $232.0 $216.9 $224.92 $2350.00 $337.3K 0 15 MELI CALL TRADE BEARISH 08/08/25 $213.5 $196.0 $203.0 $2390.00 $101.5K 5 5 MELI CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/15/25 $136.9 $131.4 $136.9 $2510.00 $95.8K 9 13

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre runs the largest e-commerce marketplace in Latin America, with more than 218 million active users and 1 million active sellers across 18 countries stitching into its commerce network or fintech solutions when last reported. The company operates a host of complementary businesses to its core online shop, with shipping solutions (Mercado Envios), a payment and financing operation (Mercado Pago and Mercado Credito), advertisements (Mercado Clics), classifieds, and a turnkey e-commerce solution (Mercado Shops) rounding out its arsenal. MercadoLibre generates revenue from final value fees, advertising royalties, payment processing, insertion fees, subscription fees, and interest income from consumer and small-business lending.

Having examined the options trading patterns of MercadoLibre, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

MercadoLibre's Current Market Status

Currently trading with a volume of 156,492, the MELI's price is down by 0.0%, now at $2514.05.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 24 days.

What The Experts Say On MercadoLibre

In the last month, 2 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $2837.5.

* Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald keeps a Overweight rating on MercadoLibre with a target price of $2700. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Susquehanna continues to hold a Positive rating for MercadoLibre, targeting a price of $2975.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

