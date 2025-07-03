Unpacking the Latest Options Trading Trends in Booking Holdings

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Booking Holdings BKNG.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with BKNG, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 18 uncommon options trades for Booking Holdings.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 27% bullish and 50%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $251,646, and 13 are calls, for a total amount of $768,225.

Projected Price Targets

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $5400.0 to $8300.0 for Booking Holdings during the past quarter.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Booking Holdings's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Booking Holdings's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $5400.0 to $8300.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Booking Holdings Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BKNG CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/17/25 $584.6 $576.2 $584.6 $5400.00 $292.3K 23 5 BKNG CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $622.7 $608.2 $622.7 $5600.00 $124.5K 25 2 BKNG PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $816.0 $800.4 $816.0 $6000.00 $81.6K 4 1 BKNG PUT TRADE BEARISH 03/20/26 $538.9 $521.5 $534.4 $5850.00 $53.4K 0 2 BKNG PUT TRADE BEARISH 03/20/26 $534.2 $521.5 $534.2 $5850.00 $53.4K 0 1

About Booking Holdings

Booking is the world's largest online travel agency by sales, offering booking and payment services for hotel and alternative accommodation rooms, airline tickets, rental cars, restaurant reservations, cruises, experiences, and other vacation packages. The company operates several branded travel booking sites, including Booking.com, Agoda, OpenTable, Rentalcars.com, Kayak, and Momondo. Transaction fees for online bookings account for the bulk of revenue and profits.

In light of the recent options history for Booking Holdings, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Present Market Standing of Booking Holdings

Trading volume stands at 55,368, with BKNG's price up by 0.63%, positioned at $5737.69.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought.

Earnings announcement expected in 26 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About Booking Holdings

A total of 2 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $5910.0.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from B of A Securities keeps a Neutral rating on Booking Holdings with a target price of $5820. * An analyst from JP Morgan persists with their Overweight rating on Booking Holdings, maintaining a target price of $6000.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Booking Holdings with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.