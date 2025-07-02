Unpacking the Latest Options Trading Trends in Costco Wholesale

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards Costco Wholesale COST, and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in COST usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 87 extraordinary options activities for Costco Wholesale. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 25% leaning bullish and 59% bearish. Among these notable options, 12 are puts, totaling $693,382, and 75 are calls, amounting to $6,239,943.

Predicted Price Range

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $520.0 and $1200.0 for Costco Wholesale, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Costco Wholesale's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Costco Wholesale's whale trades within a strike price range from $520.0 to $1200.0 in the last 30 days.

Costco Wholesale Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume COST CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $160.05 $157.3 $160.05 $865.00 $320.1K 211 20 COST PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $51.05 $50.35 $51.05 $965.00 $127.6K 944 729 COST PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $51.0 $50.25 $51.0 $965.00 $127.5K 944 125 COST CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/18/26 $230.8 $227.65 $228.92 $820.00 $114.4K 14 27 COST CALL TRADE BULLISH 07/03/25 $11.0 $10.55 $11.0 $970.00 $108.9K 55 226

About Costco Wholesale

Costco operates a membership-based, no-frills retail model predicated on offering a select product assortment in bulk quantities at bargain prices. The firm avoids maintaining costly product displays by keeping inventory on pallets and limits distribution expenses by storing its inventory at point of sale in the warehouse. Given its frugal cost structure, the firm is able to price its merchandise below that of competing retailers, driving high sales volume per warehouse and generating strong profits on thin margins. Costco operates over 600 warehouses in the United States and has over 60% share in the domestic warehouse club industry. Internationally, Costco operates about 280 warehouses, primarily in Canada, Mexico, Japan, and the UK.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Costco Wholesale, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Where Is Costco Wholesale Standing Right Now?

Trading volume stands at 1,041,800, with COST's price down by -0.33%, positioned at $982.67.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be oversold.

Earnings announcement expected in 85 days.

Expert Opinions on Costco Wholesale

Over the past month, 2 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $1080.0.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

* Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Telsey Advisory Group keeps a Outperform rating on Costco Wholesale with a target price of $1100. * An analyst from Evercore ISI Group has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Costco Wholesale, which currently sits at a price target of $1060.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Costco Wholesale options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.