What the Options Market Tells Us About AeroVironment

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on AeroVironment.

Looking at options history for AeroVironment AVAV we detected 21 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 42% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 47% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $339,640 and 16, calls, for a total amount of $705,935.

Expected Price Movements

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $110.0 to $290.0 for AeroVironment over the last 3 months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for AeroVironment's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of AeroVironment's whale trades within a strike price range from $110.0 to $290.0 in the last 30 days.

AeroVironment Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AVAV PUT TRADE BULLISH 07/18/25 $44.9 $43.8 $44.2 $290.00 $167.9K 44 40 AVAV CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 07/18/25 $13.9 $13.3 $13.85 $240.00 $69.0K 418 210 AVAV CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 12/19/25 $68.6 $66.7 $67.65 $200.00 $67.6K 192 10 AVAV PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $65.8 $64.5 $64.5 $290.00 $64.5K 30 10 AVAV CALL TRADE BEARISH 08/15/25 $30.2 $29.3 $29.3 $230.00 $58.6K 124 60

About AeroVironment

AeroVironment Inc operates under a single business segment in which it supplies unmanned aircraft systems, tactical missile systems, high-altitude pseudo-satellites, and other related services to government agencies within the United States Department of Defense as well as the United States allied international governments. The systems can help with security, surveillance, or sensing, and provide eyes in the sky without needing an actual person, or driver in the sky. The company is a defense technology provider delivering integrated capabilities across air, land, sea, space, and cyber. It develops and deploy autonomous systems, precision strike systems, counter-UAS technologies, space-based platforms, directed energy systems, and cyber and electronic warfare capabilities.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding AeroVironment, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Where Is AeroVironment Standing Right Now?

Currently trading with a volume of 4,212,016, the AVAV's price is down by -2.61%, now at $245.81.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 63 days.

Expert Opinions on AeroVironment

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $270.2.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * In a cautious move, an analyst from Raymond James downgraded its rating to Strong Buy, setting a price target of $225. * An analyst from Goldman Sachs downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $301. * An analyst from BTIG has decided to maintain their Buy rating on AeroVironment, which currently sits at a price target of $300. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Jefferies continues to hold a Buy rating for AeroVironment, targeting a price of $285. * An analyst from Stifel downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $240.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for AeroVironment, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.