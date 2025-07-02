Market Whales and Their Recent Bets on CHWY Options

High-rolling investors have positioned themselves bullish on Chewy CHWY, and it's important for retail traders to take note. \This activity came to our attention today through Benzinga's tracking of publicly available options data. The identities of these investors are uncertain, but such a significant move in CHWY often signals that someone has privileged information.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 10 options trades for Chewy. This is not a typical pattern.

The sentiment among these major traders is split, with 60% bullish and 40% bearish. Among all the options we identified, there was one put, amounting to $65,455, and 9 calls, totaling $405,941.

Expected Price Movements

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $30.0 and $55.0 for Chewy, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Chewy's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Chewy's whale trades within a strike price range from $30.0 to $55.0 in the last 30 days.

Chewy Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CHWY CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $4.3 $4.2 $4.2 $45.00 $83.5K 2.4K 201 CHWY PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $12.5 $12.35 $12.35 $52.50 $65.4K 55 53 CHWY CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $7.95 $7.75 $7.95 $47.50 $61.2K 72 80 CHWY CALL TRADE BEARISH 07/25/25 $2.83 $2.7 $2.7 $39.00 $54.0K 5 400 CHWY CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/19/25 $4.2 $4.15 $4.15 $40.00 $48.5K 10.0K 125

About Chewy

Chewy is the largest e-commerce petcare retailer in the US, generating $11.9 billion in fiscal 2024 sales across pet food, treats, hard goods, and pharmacy categories. The firm was founded in 2011, acquired by PetSmart in 2017, and tapped public markets as a stand-alone company in 2019 after spending a couple of years developing under the aegis of the pet superstore chain. The firm generates sales from pet food, treats, over-the-counter medications, medical prescription fulfillment, and hard goods like crates, leashes, and bowls.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Chewy, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Present Market Standing of Chewy

Trading volume stands at 4,567,823, with CHWY's price down by -0.07%, positioned at $41.83.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be oversold.

Earnings announcement expected in 56 days.

What The Experts Say On Chewy

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $46.4.

* Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Guggenheim continues to hold a Buy rating for Chewy, targeting a price of $45. * An analyst from Mizuho persists with their Neutral rating on Chewy, maintaining a target price of $44. * An analyst from Mizuho downgraded its action to Neutral with a price target of $47. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from UBS continues to hold a Neutral rating for Chewy, targeting a price of $46. * An analyst from Morgan Stanley persists with their Overweight rating on Chewy, maintaining a target price of $50.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Chewy with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.