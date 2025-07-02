Market Whales and Their Recent Bets on PARA Options

Investors with significant funds have taken a bullish position in Paramount Glb PARA, a development that retail traders should be aware of.

This was brought to our attention today through our monitoring of publicly accessible options data at Benzinga. The exact nature of these investors remains a mystery, but such a major move in PARA usually indicates foreknowledge of upcoming events.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner identified 9 options transactions for Paramount Glb. This is an unusual occurrence. The sentiment among these large-scale traders is mixed, with 66% being bullish and 33% bearish. Of all the options we discovered, 8 are puts, valued at $865,362, and there was a single call, worth $150,000.

Projected Price Targets

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $10.0 to $30.0 for Paramount Glb over the last 3 months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Paramount Glb options trades today is 18339.5 with a total volume of 5,839.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Paramount Glb's big money trades within a strike price range of $10.0 to $30.0 over the last 30 days.

Paramount Glb Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PARA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $19.0 $18.7 $18.7 $30.00 $187.0K 1.8K 200 PARA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $18.7 $18.65 $18.7 $30.00 $187.0K 1.8K 100 PARA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $3.2 $3.0 $3.0 $10.00 $150.0K 13.6K 788 PARA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/19/25 $0.9 $0.8 $0.8 $10.00 $113.6K 23.2K 1.9K PARA PUT TRADE BEARISH 08/15/25 $0.4 $0.35 $0.38 $10.00 $105.9K 49.8K 34

About Paramount Glb

Paramount Global operates in three global business segments: TV media, filmed entertainment, and direct to consumer. The TV media business includes television production studios and various broadcast and cable networks, including CBS, 15 owned CBS affiliates, Paramount, Nickelodeon, MTV, BET, and VH1. Filmed entertainment consists multiple film studios, most importantly Paramount Pictures. The film studios produce and distribute movies that they license to movie theaters and other media outlets. Direct to consumer includes the Paramount+, Pluto TV, and BET+ streaming services. Much of the content on Paramount's streaming platforms is created by the production studios housed within the firm's other two business segments.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Paramount Glb, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Current Position of Paramount Glb

Trading volume stands at 5,162,268, with PARA's price down by -1.18%, positioned at $13.01.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be overbought.

Earnings announcement expected in 36 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Paramount Glb

In the last month, 1 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $14.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * In a cautious move, an analyst from Guggenheim downgraded its rating to Buy, setting a price target of $14.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Paramount Glb with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.