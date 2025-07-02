This Is What Whales Are Betting On Chipotle Mexican Grill

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Chipotle Mexican Grill CMG.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the positions showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with CMG, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 10 options trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 90% bullish and 10%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $264,000, and 9, calls, for a total amount of $720,543.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $41.0 to $56.0 for Chipotle Mexican Grill over the last 3 months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Chipotle Mexican Grill's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Chipotle Mexican Grill's whale activity within a strike price range from $41.0 to $56.0 in the last 30 days.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CMG CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/03/25 $3.05 $3.0 $3.05 $55.00 $302.8K 12.5K 1.0K CMG PUT TRADE BULLISH 07/25/25 $0.93 $0.88 $0.88 $54.00 $264.0K 342 3.0K CMG CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $18.35 $18.2 $18.35 $41.00 $91.7K 411 50 CMG CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $9.85 $9.75 $9.82 $52.00 $58.9K 986 60 CMG CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/18/26 $17.2 $17.15 $17.2 $44.00 $55.0K 292 50

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill is the largest fast-casual chain restaurant in the United States, with systemwide sales of $11.3 billion in 2024. The Mexican concept is almost exclusively company-owned, with just three license stores operated through a master franchise relationship with Alshaya Group in the Middle East. It had a footprint of 3,726 stores at the end of 2024, heavily indexed to the United States, although it maintains a small presence in Canada, the UK, France, and Germany. Chipotle sells burritos, burrito bowls, tacos, quesadillas, and beverages, with a selling proposition built around competitive prices, high-quality food sourcing, speed of service, and convenience. The company generates its revenue entirely from restaurant sales and delivery fees.

In light of the recent options history for Chipotle Mexican Grill, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Chipotle Mexican Grill's Current Market Status

Currently trading with a volume of 5,579,688, the CMG's price is down by -2.53%, now at $56.77.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 21 days.

What The Experts Say On Chipotle Mexican Grill

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $55.4.

* In a cautious move, an analyst from Redburn Atlantic downgraded its rating to Neutral, setting a price target of $55. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from TD Securities lowers its rating to Buy with a new price target of $57. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Barclays keeps a Equal-Weight rating on Chipotle Mexican Grill with a target price of $54. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Baird keeps a Outperform rating on Chipotle Mexican Grill with a target price of $62. * In a cautious move, an analyst from Stephens & Co. downgraded its rating to Equal-Weight, setting a price target of $49.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.